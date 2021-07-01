Stephen Colbert reacts to Bill Cosby’s release from prison

Stephen Colbert opened his monologue on Wednesday’s “Late Show” by saying he had good news and bad news. “The bad news is I lied about the good news, and both bads combined to be the worst news,” he said.

On Wednesday, disgraced actor and comedian Bill Cosby was released from prison after his sexual assault convictions were overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court due to a preexisting non-prosecution agreement with the district attorney who preceded the DA who charged him. The court ruled that Cosby’s rights had been violated.

The studio audience booed at Cosby’s name. “Yeah, I agree with you,” Colbert said. “Or to put that another way, #MeToo.”

Colbert said he had no idea what comes next for Cosby. “My guess is he’s going to join Bill O’Reilly and the former president on tour,” he joked, flashing a monster truck rally-style poster for the three bad men’s “Monsters of Being Monsters Tour.”

“Now, I want to be clear, this is not an exoneration,” Colbert said of Cosby’s release. “Cosby is getting off on a technicality.” The host then shared a tweet from MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin that said, “The court ruling on Cosby resulted from a 2005 agreement Cosby struck with then-prosecutor Bruce Castor. Castor declined to prosecute Cosby in exchange for his testimony during a civil trial. In 2021, Castor represented Trump during his second Senate impeachment trial.”

The audience booed Castor, too. “His business card just says ‘Bruce Castor: Actual Devil’s Advocate,'” Colbert said.

“In other news, the country is as hot as hell — so at least Cosby has a preview of the afterlife,” Colbert said to transition into the rest of his monologue, which was about all the potential challengers to Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

