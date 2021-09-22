Stephen Colbert reveals the hilarious way his Emmys win is historic

Stephen Colbert was in the mood to brag. He opened his monologue on Tuesday’s “Late Show” by showing off the shiny new Emmy that he and his staff won for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) on Sunday night for their Showtime special, “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020.”

Colbert said it’s an historic win for a funny reason. “This is absolutely true: My research department says as far they can tell, it’s the longest title ever to win a Primetime Emmy,” Colbert said. “The only thing longer was the acceptance speech by the director of ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’”

Colbert’s name is the one on the statuette, but he said the award “belongs to everyone who makes this show happen,” and he pointed around the room and congratulated any crew member in his line of vision. He especially wanted to thank “the sweet, gangly weirdo who crashed the stage” while the Colbert crew was accepting their award.

That “weirdo” was Conan O’Brien, Colbert’s friend, and fellow late-night host, who went home empty-handed for his final season of “Conan” but managed to make his presence known in other ways, like saluting the CEO of the Television Academy, Frank Scherma, and joining Colbert on stage.

“I can now reveal that Conan O’Brien has been one of my writers for the last 15 years,” Colbert joked. Unfortunately, he had to let Conan go. “After a year of Covid, CBS is tightening budgets, and we pay our writers by the foot.”

Colbert acknowledged that his speech went long and the Academy had to play him off twice. He blamed his ears. “In my defense, this ear doesn’t hear anything. And this ear only hears what it wants to.”

The host bragged that he and his team triumphed over some stiff competition to win their Emmy. The other nominees were the Oscars, the Grammys, the Super Bowl halftime show, and President Joe Biden’s inauguration special. “Technically, our election show beat the actual election.”

“I believe that means I get to appoint one Supreme Court Justice,” he joked. He deliberated about who should get the job. Should it be Dolly Parton? Kermit the Frog? How about Conan O’Brien? “He’s available,” Colbert cracked.

Finally, Colbert said that now that he knows live specials are his ticket to Emmy gold, he’s announcing a new special: “Stephen Colbert’s 2021 Canadian Election Moose-tacular, Featuring Our Cartoon Prime Minister and Saskatooning Out the News.” Colbert missed his window for the special, because the Canadian election happened Monday night, so he’ll have to wait until next month, “when a mob of fascist beavers storm the Parliament building.”

