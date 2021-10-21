Stephen Colbert comes up with new names for Facebook

Facebook, the social media company that changed the fabric of society in ways that seem increasingly debilitating is on the cusp of changing its name. Or as Stephen Colbert joked on the Wednesday episode of “The Late Show,” “They’re still facing accusations of endangering teens, spreading misinformation and destroying democracy. So they’re doing the right thing: rebranding the company with a new name.”

“But that new name is a closely guarded secret that’s not widely known, even among Facebook senior leadership,” Colbert added, reading from report this week published by The Verge. “Well, that’s surprising. Facebook has leadership?”

Colbert listed off some potential new Facebook names he and his writers came up with: “Pinsurrectionist, DikTok, Aunt Brenda’s Three-Paragraph Rant-a-torium, Best Fun Times America Website, and the Washington Football Team.”

Colbert was not the only late-night host to take some perverse delight in Facebook’s apparent attempts to distance itself from Facebook.

“First, I don’t think the name is really the problem that people have with Facebook. Society is like ‘Yo, you are destroying democracy’ and Facebook is like ‘We hear you — what if we went by Bookface?’” Trevor Noah joked on “The Daily Show.”

“Second, if you want to change your image, I don’t think you should trust Mark Zuckerberg to do that. I mean, have you seen this man’s haircut? It looks like he goes to the barber and asks him to give him the colonial child. You trust him with your makeover?”

