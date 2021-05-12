Stephen Colbert delivers jokes about Jeff Bezos’ new ‘superyacht’

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the richest person in the world. His net worth is currently around $177 billion, and it increased by about $75 billion during the pandemic as the value of Amazon stock skyrocketed (all while the company’s work conditions came under scrutiny). He’s using all that money to live like a Bond villain. He just bought a $500 million “superyacht.”

“The pandemic has been a boom time for billionaires, and they are using their profits to give back to hard-hit communities, as long as those communities build giant, shiny new yachts,” Stephen Colbert joked on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

Bezos’ yacht is so large, in fact, that it needs a second, smaller support yacht with a helipad.

“Don’t know exactly when it will be delivered, but we do know it will come in a much bigger box,” Stephen Colbert joked on Tuesday’s “Late Show.”

“Here’s why Bezos needs it: The mommy yacht will be powered with the assistance of three giant masts, and those sails mean it will not support a helipad, so they need a separate ship with a dedicated landing facility,” Colbert explained. “I mean, who hasn’t needed a separate yacht just for his helicopter?”

“Bezos is truly is an everyman – in that he has the combined wealth of every man,” Colbert joked. “See you at the show trials, Jeff!”

