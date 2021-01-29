Stephen Colbert has some Qs about Marjorie Taylor Greene

Stephen Colbert ripped into Republican congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene on Thursday’s episode of the “Late Show,” telling viewers that the Georgia representative has the “homicidal vote on lockdown” thanks to her dangerous past rhetoric about conspiracy theories and political violence.

Greene was elected to Congress last year and is infamous for her support of the widely debunked QAnon conspiracy. During her campaign, she was condemned for posting a meme that showed her holding a gun next to Democratic representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib. Just this week, as Greene received an appointment on the Education and Labor Committee, more disturbing comments from her online history have been revealed.

“In one Facebook post, a Greene supporter asked of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, ‘Now do we get to hang them?’ And Greene replied, ‘The stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient,’” Colbert relayed on Thursday. “Holy haul them to The Hague, Batman! She’s not even trying to be discreet. At least mobsters use coded language.”

Greene is also on video harassing Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg, following him around and saying she’s carrying a concealed gun. “Okay, that looks stupid and cruel, but that could just be a false flag operation by antifa to get us to think that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a child-harassing psychopath,” Colbert joked.

As for appointment to the education committee, Colbert was incensed that someone who once agreed with a comment that the Parkland shooting was a “false flag” attack is now in a position of power over schools. “Why not just appoint Surgeon General Joe Camel?” he said. “‘Warning: Smoking can make you dangerously cool.’”

Then Colbert got to the straight-up weirdest conspiracy theory posited by Greene: the California wildfires of 2018 were caused by “a laser from space triggered by some nefarious group of people.”

“Who started the fire?” Colbert said. “So far, the only person we can rule out is Billy Joel — he’s got an airtight alibi.”

According to Greene, these space lasers could have come from “space solar generators.”

“A ‘space solar generator,’” Colbert pondered. “So, the sun?”

PREDICTthe 2021 SAG Awards nominees through February 4

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions