Stephen Colbert says farewell to ‘baby’ Piers Morgan after Meghan Markle meltdown

America is still in a tizzy about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night, but not as much of a tizzy as our friends across the pond. Take Piers Morgan. The controversial television presenter walked off the ITV morning show “Good Morning Britain” over a row regarding his widely condemned comments about Meghan. A short time later, it was announced Morgan would not return to the show.

On “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert said good riddance to Morgan, calling the British loudmouth a “spotted dick.”

On “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan defended whoever asked about what color Meghan and Harry’s baby would be, and then said he didn’t believe Markle when she said the cruelty she was subjected to from the British media led her to have suicidal thoughts. When Morgan’s co-anchor Alex Beresford challenged him, saying that Morgan was just bitter because the princess had cut him off from a friendship, Morgan walked off the set.

“Piers is such a baby that someone at Buckingham Palace just asked what color he’s gonna be,” Colbert said.

After the walk-off incident, ITV put out a statement that Morgan had decided that now was the time to leave “Good Morning Britain,” effective immediately.

“Congratulations, tomorrow’s going to be a great morning, Britain,” Colbert said.

For his part, Morgan has refused to apologize for his comments, tweeting “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.“

