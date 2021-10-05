Stephen Colbert roasts Facebook for being down all day

On Monday, and its owned apps including Instagram and WhatsApp were down for several hours due to a data center issue. “So if you wanted to share photos, you had to go door-to-door with Polaroids of your brunch,” Stephen Colbert joked on the “Late Show.”

People couldn’t log on to the app they hate using, which Colbert found funny. “For hours, users were left in suspense about whether their second cousin thinks the vaccine gives your pancreas Wi-Fi,” he said.

It was one of the worst outages to ever hit the social media giant. “It was so bad that the only way Facebook could let the world know what was going on – and this is true – was by posting a message on Twitter,” Colbert said. “That must hurt. Facebook communicating problems on Twitter? That’s like Burger King running out of fries and having to announce it on a Big Mac.”

For most of the day, Facebook didn’t say what might be causing the outage. “Now, I’m no computer expert, but my theory is a just God,” Colbert cracked. They weren’t talking because apparently they were having too much fun not working. Instagram head Adam Mosseri tweeted that it felt like a “snow day.”

“I assume he means when you realize your stock portfolio has plummeted by billions of dollars, so you lock yourself in your office and binge cocaine all day,” Colbert joked.

The outage was so bad that Facebook employees trying to reboot the system couldn’t get into the building because their badges weren’t able to open the doors. “Now, clearly, this is the day the machines have risen up and are taking over, but don’t panic: They only know our thoughts, feelings, family, friends, location, facial patterns, and banking data,” Colbert said.

And the outage wasn’t the only bad news for Facebook. The Wall Street Journal recently published a report about Facebook’s internal knowledge of how damaging Instagram is for teen girls’ mental health, and on Sunday a whistleblower spoke out on “60 Minutes” and said that the company “chooses profits over safety.”

“Wait a minute!” Colbert said, faux-outraged. “Did I hear that correctly? Are you telling me that a corporation chose money over the safety of consumers? That is so disturbing, I need to calm down with an ice-cold Four Loko.”

The whistleblower, Frances Haugen, confirmed some stuff we already know: that Facebook’s products nurture depression so that people keep using them addictively. “Everyone knows making you feel bad is a great business model,” Colbert said. “That’s why Oreos introduced their new flavor: Double Stuf Shame. ‘No one loves you, so you might as well eat a whole sleeve.’”

