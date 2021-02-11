Stephen Colbert reacts to ‘disturbing’ new Capitol riot footage

Stephen Colbert devoted his entire “Late Night” monologue to day two of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, which on Wednesday featured disturbing new footage from the Capitol riot on January 6, which Trump is on trial for allegedly inciting.

The Capitol security camera footage Democratic impeachment managers showed included Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman saving Sen. Mitt Romney from the mob, as well as footage of former Vice President Mike Pence and his family being evacuated to a secure location as the mob was looking for Pence. They wanted to get him because he refused to overturn the election results that showed Trump lost.

“This is a strange and disturbing day in our nation’s history, and not just because Republican senators are willing to ignore a near-fatal attack on their own vice president, but because today it is possible to be grateful to Mike Pence,” Colbert joked.

Colbert also has harsh words for the Republican senators who made a show of being disengaged from the trial, like Senator Josh Hawley, who was seen reading paperwork on a different topic with his feet up on the chair in front of him. “More interesting topics like, ‘How does history tend to remember cowardly, fascist-enabling, worthless pieces of garbage?’” Colbert said.

Republicans are trying to act like the impeachment is a waste of time, Colbert noted, as the outcome of Trump’s eventual acquittal appears all but certain. “But it’s not a waste of time, because whether or not the ex-president is impeached, or whether or not they vote to do the right thing to keep him from holding office again, it is important that one time, as a nation, we look this straight in the face and as it is laid out definitively for the unprecedented and premeditated violation that it is,” Colbert said in conclusion. “Because only by facing this truth will we have any hope of stopping it from happening again.

“Also, I’m pretty convinced it wasn’t antifa now,” he quipped.

