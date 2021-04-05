Oscar nominee profile: Steven Yeun (‘Minari’) has already made history with this nomination

In 1958, Sessue Hayakawa (“The Bridge on the River Kwai”) and Miyoshi Umeki (“Sayonara”) jointly blazed a new trail by becoming the first performers of East Asian descent to be nominated at the Academy Awards. Umeki made further Oscar history by winning the Best Supporting Actress award. In the six decades since, only a handful of East Asian actors have been recognized, and, until now, none had been honored with a Best Actor bid. That path has finally been forged by Steven Yeun (“Minari”), who is also the first Oscar-nominated male actor of Korean descent.

At the upcoming Academy Awards, Yeun faces off against Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) and Gary Oldman (“Mank”) in the race for Best Actor. Like Yeun, Ahmed and the late Boseman are also first-time nominees, while Hopkins and Oldman have each triumphed in this category once before, for “The Silence of the Lambs” (1992) and “Darkest Hour” (2018), respectively.

Based on the childhood of writer-director Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” recounts the struggles that a family of Korean Americans face when they move from California to Arkansas in the 1980s. Yeun stars as husband and father Jacob Yi, whose dream of developing a successful farming business often preoccupies his mind to the point of familial neglect. The naturally charming actor keeps a handle on the character’s passionate essence and imbues him with a relatability that transcends setting and race.

SEE 2021 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories at the 93rd Academy Awards

Yeun’s costar, Yuh-jung Youn, is up for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Yi’s mother-in-law, Soon-ja. She is also a first-time nominee and is the first Korean woman to compete for an acting Oscar. “Minari” earned a total of six bids, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Score.

Were Yeun to pull off a win, he would be the fifth Best Actor champ in 10 years to prevail on his first Oscar bid, following Jean Dujardin (“The Artist,” 2012), Matthew McConaughey (“Dallas Buyers Club,” 2014), Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything,” 2015), and Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” 2019). He would also be the third man of Asian descent to win the award, after Yul Brynner (“The King and I,” 1957) and Ben Kingsley (“Gandhi,” 1983).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Oscar nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2021 contenders.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?