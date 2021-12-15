How successful will ‘Succession’ be at the Critics Choice Awards?

Now that the third season of “Succession” has concluded in dramatic, game-changing fashion, the question on many minds is this: Will the HBO series dominate the Critics Choice Awards?

The show about a wealthy, dysfunctional family that owns and operates a media conglomerate received a leading eight nominations in total, including a bid for Best Drama Series. Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox will compete for Best Drama Actor, while Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen will fight it out in the supporting actor race. J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook were also recognized in the supporting actress race.

You can make an argument for several of them to win come January. Strong, who triumphed the last time the series was eligible, turned in another excellent performance as the beleaguered Kendall Roy in a season in which his character was ostracized from the rest of the family. It culminated in a performance in the finale that was as moving as it was cathartic for Kendall. Meanwhile, Cox showed off his range, especially in the finale, effectively reminding everyone that he’s, well, that he’s Brian Cox.

Elsewhere, Macfadyen gave a grounded performance that was both poignant and funny as Tom attempted to prepare himself for the possibility that he might go to prison, and Culkin rose to the occasion almost through facial expressions alone — there were moments in the final episodes in which he didn’t even need to open his mouth to convey what Roman was thinking and feeling. Similarly, Snook continued to hold her own as Shiv, revealing that she belongs in this family and in this conversation just as much as any of the men. But who will come out on top?

SEE ‘Succession’s’ Sarah Snook on Shiv’s ‘difficulty being vulnerable’ in Season 3

“Succession” won the Critics Choice Award for Best Drama Series in 2020 for its second season, and it’s poised to repeat again this year. The show currently leads Gold Derby’s combined odds with 4/1 odds and four Experts predicting it to triumph over the competition. Netflix’s extremely popular international drama “Squid Game” sits in second place with 5/1 odds, while “The Good Fight” is in third at 7/1. In odds order, the rest of the field is: “Pose,” “Evil,” “Yellowjackets,” “For All Mankind” and “This Is Us.” It’s highly unlikely any of these series will be able to knock off “Succession” at this point.

It looks like the show might have the acting fields locked up too. Strong and Cox lead the Best Drama Actor field, sitting in first and second place, respectively. The last time the show was eligible, Cox didn’t make the cut, so it will be interesting to see whether he steals any votes from Strong this time around and whether that has any effect on the final outcome. As for the rest of the category, Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) is in third place, while Billy Porter (“Pose”) is in fourth. Mike Colter (“Evil”) and Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) round out the field. Although this is Porter’s final chance to be recognized for his performance as Pray Tell on the FX series, it’s clear this is a battle between onscreen father and son.

Over in the supporting actor race, Culkin (7/2 odds, 3 Experts predicting) has edged out Macfadyen (4/1 odds, 1 Expert predicting) for the top spot in Gold Derby’s combined odds. Billy Crudup of “The Morning Show” sits in third place, while Braun trails in fourth. Mandy Patinkin (“The Good Fight”) is in fifth and Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) is in sixth. Though it might seem like this one is in the bag for “Succession,” the threat of vote-splitting is real — Culkin and Macfadyen both had excellent seasons, after all. If that happens, it clears a pathway for one of the other nominees to sneak in.

Meanwhile, Snook is leading the supporting drama actress race with three Experts predicting her, giving her 17/5 combined odds to win. Audra McDonald (“The Good Fight”) has 9/2 odds and one Expert predicting her to triumph, while Smith-Cameron trails in third, also at 9/2. Andrea Martin (“Evil”), Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”) and Christine Lahti (“Evil”) round out the rest of the nominee field. If any “Succession” star feels like a lock right now, it’s probably Snook. She has less competition from co-stars (Smith-Cameron is wonderful, but Gerri had very little to do this season) and had multiple standout moments throughout the season, from her dancing in “Too Much Birthday” to her eye-opening conversation with her mother (Harriet Walter) in “Chiantishire.” While she might not have given the loudest performance (or been the subject of a perfectly timed profile), she’s got a strong resume.

So, from the look of things right now, it’s entirely possible that come the new year we’ll see a “Succession” sweep across the four categories in which the series earned nominations — the show has never been bigger or more successful than it is right now. But it will be interesting to see who from the show ultimately comes out on top.

Critics Choice TV Awards odds for Best Drama Series

