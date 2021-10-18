‘Succession’ reactions: Season 3 premiere was ‘f***ing fantastic,’ it’s the ‘best show on television’

Because of the real-world pandemic, “Succession” fans had to wait two years for the third season to premiere on HBO. But suffice it to say, the wait was well worth it. “There’s really nothing else to say except that the best show on television is back,” raved Gold Derby reader Tyler in our TV forums after watching Sunday’s episode. Wolfali echoed those thoughts by declaring the opener to be “f***ing fantastic.” Read on for more “Succession” reactions for the Season 3 premiere and then join the discussion to have your say.

The episode began right where the Season 2 finale ended, with Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) announcing to the world that his father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), was well aware of all of his company’s crimes and cover-ups. The accusations resulted in a juicy Roy civil war, with Kendall and Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun) on one side and Logan, Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), Siobhan “Shiv” Roy (Sarah Snook) and Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) on the other.

The first season of “Succession” won a pair of Emmys in 2019 for writing and main title theme music. A year later, Season 2 dominated the Emmys by taking home a whopping seven trophies: series, actor (Strong), writing, directing, casting, editing and guest actress (Cherry Jones). The show has been off the air ever since, as the Covid-19 pandemic caused production delays around the world for TV and film.

Below, see a small sampling of what “Succession” fans thought of the episode, titled “Secession,” which was written by Jesse Armstrong and directed by Mark Mylod. Then be sure to sound off in our red-hot forums with your own thoughts.

alittle03: “Oh my God…”

Victor: “LOOK AT THIS ENSEMBLE DARLINGS, LOOK AT THE MATERIAL, THIS IS GOAT LEVEL.”

methaddiction: “That episode was amazing.”

wolfali: “[Cox] was already delivering a fantastic lived-in performance in the preceding two seasons but in this episode it felt like you saw every single side of Logan.”

diego: “Perfection.”

Melvinezq: “[Snook] is constantly great and we’re going to riot if she doesn’t win in whatever category she’s submitted.”

kat_ebbs: “J. Smith-Cameron by plot logistics is indeed in [awards] contention here I think, she’s likely to have a lot more screen time.”

Reis: “This premiere gave me a lot of ‘The Good Wife’ season 5 vibes. Chaos. Hitting the fan indeed.”