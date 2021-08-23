‘Succession’ Season 3 finally sets return on HBO

Fans of “Succession” won’t have to wait much longer to see new episodes of the Emmy-winning HBO drama. On Monday, the show’s Twitter account revealed Season 3 of the show will premiere in October.

HBO did not provide a specific date for the series just yet, but interested parties should keep October 17 written in pencil on the calendar. HBO’s “Scenes from a Marriage,” a limited series starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, premieres on September 12 and the five-episode show will conclude on October 10. That would leave the following week as a prime slot for “Succession.”

But informed speculation aside, what is known about Season 3 is that the show picks up right after the events of the Season 2 finale. In that episode, Kendall Roy (Emmy winner Jeremy Strong) surprised his family by betraying Logan Roy (Brian Cox) during a televised press conference, an act of defiance that put the Roy family patriarch on his heels. While production on Season 3 was delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not expected that the global health crisis will factor into the show.

In addition to Strong and Cox, Season 3 will featuring returning series regulars Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg), and Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans). Other new additions to the cast include Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasova, and Ella Rumpf.

Watch a trailer for “Succession” Season 3 below.

