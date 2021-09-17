‘Succesion’ Season 3 trailer explodes Roy family drama during Emmys weekend

According to most experts and Gold Derby users, “The Crown” will win Best Drama Series at the Emmy Awards this weekend, one year after “Succession” took top honors in the category. But based on the official trailer for “Succession” Season 3 that HBO dropped on Friday, don’t think the former drama champion will be anything but a serious contender to regain the crown in 2022.

The highly anticipated show returns to HBO on October 17 and picks up where things left off two years ago: with Kendall Roy (Emmy winner Jeremy Strong) in full battle against his father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), over control of Waystar Royco. The new trailer details the tangled web Kendall spun when he sandbagged Logan on the national stage and placed blame for the company’s cover-up of criminal activity on its cruise lines at the Roy patriarch’s feet.

In addition to delightful moments of foul language sure to energize fans (Logan’s final line of the teaser, “full f–king beast!” feels like an instant catchphrase waiting to become a pervasive meme), the full “Succession” Season 3 trailer also provides a first look at new cast members Alexander Skarsgaard and Adrien Brody. The Emmy winner and Oscar winner join Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, and Hope Davis among the season’s roster of guest stars.

“Succession” Season 3 is back October 17.

