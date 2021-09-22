6 things you have to know about ‘Succession’ Season 3

The event of the fall — the Season 3 premiere of “Succession,” duh — is less than a month away, and you can bet we here for it to see what goes down after Kendall (Jeremy Strong) became a “killer” in the second season finale nearly two years ago. During a virtual panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, the cast and creator Jesse Armstrong teased what to expect from the highly anticipated third season.

1. Kendall is “airborne”

Rather than take the fall as designated by Logan (Brian Cox), Kendall betrayed his father at the end of Season 2, fully placing the blame of the cruise ship scandal on the Waystar Royco honcho during a press conference. The power move has left the Number One Boy feeling pretty good, but he also knows the war has just begun.

“There’s a sort of phase transition of, like, moving from one phase to another. I know after the press conference it was as if I had sat under the Bodhi tree and achieved a moment of clarity and what feels for Kendall like enlightenment and liberation,” Strong said. “I think we see a sort of airborne Kendall at the beginning of the season, someone who feels like he’s finally wrested himself free from the chains that have been binding him. There’s an airborne quality to it. Jesse did say to me it’s as if Napoleon is sacking Moscow and everyone has left the city so it’s sort of a Pyrrhic victory, which I think is part of what we explore in Season 3. I’ve done the thing, but if I don’t have support and a coalition, what is the value of it?”

As the father vs. son battle wages on throughout the season, fans will see a duality in Kendall, according to the Emmy winner. “I was able to play with this season what we see in our culture quite frequently, which is like, ‘Is this person a visionary or a mad man? Is this clarity or is this delusion? Is this person free or are they lost?’” Strong added. “I find that very interesting and I think it lives between those for maybe many of us.”

2. Several characters will have more to do

In news that will make every Conhead giddy, Connor will have more to do this season, Alan Ruck shared. Hopefully it’s about how Connor Roy was interested in politics from a young age. But the actor does not mind not having the spotlight often. “The show is called ‘Succession.’ It’s not called ‘Connor’s Progress.’ I’ve happily had more to do and I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. Petition for a “Connor’s Progress” spin-off.

Meanwhile, Greg (Nicholas Braun), who accompanied Kendall to the press conference and has those incriminating papers, “makes some nice moves himself this year,” Braun teased. “I think Greg would say every season is a Greg season. … Everyone’s gotta version of the same ambition to get up there to at least slot up a bit.”

3. Don’t bother looking for Easter eggs

The opening credits will get its seasonal update — don’t worry, the theme is not going anywhere — but Armstrong says they don’t purposely try to plant clues anywhere to fans to find and obsess over and form theories. “Every single department obsesses about their job, and we look carefully at the titles. We’re not in the habit of trying to really ferret away little clues,” he stated. “It’s nice when things join up in the show. We have a quite a bit of detailed knowledge of this business and this world and sometimes fragments fit together for people, but we’re not a super Easter egg-y operation. That’s a cool thing for people to do, but that’s not especially what we do.”

4. No, they don’t feel pressure to top themselves

After the show blew up during Season 2, culminating in a Best Drama Series Emmy win last year, the hype, affection and anticipation around the series have only grown, but Armstrong — who doesn’t have “any clue really about why people like it” — said they never felt any pressure to “amp it up” for this installment.

“I don’t think it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re an action movie and we’ve blown up this — can we blow up something bigger?'” he said. “The good thing for us is that … the longer people are with us [watching], in a way there’s more to do. The relationships become … like a family you’ve known or a couple. The longer you’ve known them, the more terrible and fascinating it is when they get divorced or happy when they have a child. We have pressure to not repeat ourselves, which starts to become a pressure you think about, but the feeling of ‘Oh, my God, how do we top that?’ we don’t feel so much.”

He added: “We dropped a narrative bomb at the end of the season. It felt like, ‘Let’s just pick up the pieces.’ … I think we were just interested to see what would happen after that, so we just followed those strands.”

5. There are no “seasons” for anyone…

One of the most common fan theories is that one Roy scion will be the focus of each season — Season 1 was Kendall, Season 2 was Shiv (Sarah Snook), which means Season 3 will be about Roman (Kieran Culkin)… right? Not really. The writers’ room does not break stories that way, according to Armstrong. “Maybe sometimes you look at the wall at the end of the season and go, ‘Wow, this season has really come together for Connor or for Greg.’ But going in, we try not to have those thoughts of like, ‘OK, last season was a season for character X, now we need do a season for character Y,'” he explained. “It’s much better and more organic and probably a more fulsome result to feel like, you know what? We’re just following the story of this family.”

Plus, as Matthew Macfadyen noted, “All the characters really think it’s all about them in their own world. They’re in their own TV show.”

6. … except for Gerri, maybe

“I think you could have a season for Gerri,” J. Smith-Cameron deadpanned of everyone’s favorite general counsel, to which Armstrong quipped, “Gerri’s the exception.” Again, we here for it.

“Succession” premieres Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9/8c on HBO.

