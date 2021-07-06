‘Succession’ Season 3 trailer explodes the Roy family feud

The knives are out in the first trailer for “Succession” Season 3, which HBO debuted on Tuesday to tout the Emmy-winning drama’s long-awaited fall return.

Set after the shocking events of the Season 2 finale, the new teaser shows the fallout of Kendall Roy’s (Emmy winner Jeremy Strong) unexpected betrayal of his father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox). As the elder Roy says in a fit of rage upon seeing Kendall at the Waystar Royco offices presumably for the first time since his son went rogue and threw Logan under the bus, “I’m going to f—ing kill him.”

The rest of the brief teaser makes good on the show’s unofficial tagline that HBO shared across its social media channels on Tuesday: “Are you part of this family or not?” As Kendall attempts to recruit his siblings, Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck), against Logan, the Roy patriarch tries to cut Kendall off at the knees. Chaos and shouting ensue, as expected, making clear Kendall’s desperate chess move was far from checkmate.

Here’s the official “Succession” Season 3 description: Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

“Succession” won seven Emmy Awards for its second season, including Best Drama series. Overall, the show has received nine Emmy Awards since its debut.

