In celebration of ‘Summer of Soul’: A look back at 1969

The year of 1969 saw the moon landing of the Apollo 11’s Eagle module, Richard Nixon sworn in as the 37th president of the United States, the Stonewall Riots in Greenwich Village ushering in the gay rights movement, the Tate-La Bianca murders by the Manson Family, the landmark Woodstock Music and Arts Fair which attracts 400,000, the tragic and violent Rolling Stones concert at the Altamont Speedway and even Tiny Tim marrying Miss Vicki on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”

But one major event was basically ignored by the mainstream media: the Harlem Cultural Arts Festival which took place June 29-August 24 at the Mount Morris Park. Founded by Tony Lawrence, the festival celebrating Black pride, music and culture features such landmark performers as Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Stevie Wonder, The Fifth Dimension and Mahalia Jackson. And when the NYPD refused to supply security, the Black Panther Party stepped in.

The festival was filmed in hopes of making a concert film. But no one was interested. Enter Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the co-founder of the hip-hop collective The Roots, which are currently the house band of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” He has turned this footage, which had been sitting in a basement for 50 years and transformed it into one of the most exhilarating and even emotional concerts films in recent memory: “Summer of Soul ( … Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).”

“Summer of Soul” won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award in the U.S. Documentary Competition at Sundance this year and was quickly acquired by Searchlight and Hulu. After opening in Los Angeles and New York on June 24, “Summer” will hit more theaters and be available on Hulu on July 2.

In celebration of “Summer of Soul,” here’s a look back at some of the major cultural events of the year.

Top 10 Films

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

The Love Bug

Midnight Cowboy

Easy Rider

Hello, Dolly!

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice

Paint Your Wagon

True Grit

Cactus Flower

Goodbye, Columbus

Top 10 TV series

Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In

Gunsmoke

Bonanza

Mayberry R.F.D.

Family Affair

Here’s Lucy

The Red Skelton Hour

Marcus Welby, M.D.

The Wonderful World of Color

The Doris Day Show

Top 10 Singles

Sugar, Sugar-The Archies

Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In-The Fifth Dimension

I Can’t Get Next to You-The Temptations

Honky Tonk Woman-The Rolling Stones

Everyday People-Sly and the Family Stone

Dizzy-Tommy Roe

Hot Fun in the Summertime-Sly and the Family Stone

I’ll Never Fall in Love Again-Tom Jones

Build Me Up Buttercup-The Foundations

Crimson & Clover-Tommy James and the Shondells

Top 10 Fiction Books

Portnoy’s Complaint by Philip Roth

The Godfather by Mario Puzo

The Love Machine by Jacqueline Susann

The Inheritors by Harold Robbins

The Andromeda Strain by Michael Crichton

The Seven Minutes by Irving Wallace

Naked Came the Stranger by Penelope Ash

The Promise by Chaim Potok

The Pretenders by Gwen Davis

The House on the Strand by Daphne DuMaurier

Academy Awards

Best Picture: Oliver!

Best Director: Carol Reed, Oliver!

Best Actress: Katharine Hepburn, The Lion in Winter; Barbra Streisand, Funny Girl

Best Actor: Cliff Robertson, Charly

Best Supporting Actress: Ruth Gordon, Rosemary’s Baby

Best Supporting Actor: Jack Albertson, The Subject Was Roses

Emmy Awards

Best Drama Series: NET Playhouse

Best Drama Actor: Carl Betz, Judd, for the Defense

Best Drama Actress: Barbara Bain, Mission: Impossible

Best Comedy Series: Get Smart

Best Comedy Actor: Don Adams, Get Smart

Best Comedy Actress: Hope Lange, The Ghost and Mrs. Muir

Best Variety Series: Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In

Best TV Movie: Hallmark Hall of Fame: Teacher, Teacher

Tony Awards

Best Musical: 1776

Best Actor (Musical): Jerry Orbach, Promises, Promises

Best Actress (Musical):: Angela Lansbury, Dear World

Best Featured Actor (Musical): Ron Holgate, 1776

Best Featured Actress (Musical): Marian Mercer, Promises, Promises

Best Director (Musical): Peter Hunt, 1776Best Play: The Great White Hope by Howard Sackler

Best Actor (Play): James Earl Jones, The Great White Hope

Best Actress (Play): Julie Harris, Forty Carats

Best Featured Actor (Play): Al Pacino, Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?

Best Featured Actress (Play): Jane Alexander, The Great White Hope

Best Director (Play): Peter Dew, Hadrian the Seventh

In memoriam

Judy Garland

Brian Jones

Sharon Tate

Boris Karloff

Robert Taylor

Jeffrey Hunter

Leo Gorcey

Thelma Ritter

George “Gabby” Hayes

Josef von Sternberg

