Sasha Farber explains what happened to Suni Lee on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and what you didn’t see

It wasn’t just a rough night but a rough week for Suni Lee on “Dancing with the Stars.” The Olympic gold medalist fell ill last week with a stomach bug that curtailed rehearsals and culminated with her immediately running off the stage following her and Sasha Farber‘s individual dance on Monday.

“I think it was probably the hardest week I’ve ever had on ‘Dancing with the Stars,” Farber told “Us Weekly after the show.” “It was so stressful. The poor girl started to feel really sick on Tuesday and then it got worse and worse. We had to miss rehearsals. Today was actually the first time she did the relay because she couldn’t do it last night [for camera blocking]. I danced with a mannequin. I thought it was really funny. … Every dance that we did, she didn’t get through three passes. We usually have three passes yesterday, two passes today. She did one yesterday and one today and had to throw up. It was just something that wasn’t holding.”

According to Farber, 10 seconds before they were to go on stage to perform their paso doble to “We Will Rock You” for Queen Night, Lee’s stomach acted up again. “We were standing in the tunnel … 10 seconds in, she kinda, like, vomited in her mouth and tears started to come out and she started walking away, saying, like, ‘No, I can’t do it.’ I was like, ‘Suni, you’ve got this. Come on. This is game time,'” Farber recalled. “And she turned around, like, ‘Mhmm, mhmm,’ and she was, like, holding it in, and she held it in for a minute 35, and then the second the dance was over, she ran to a trash can.”

A solo Farber faced the judges, who awarded them a 33 for the routine. Lee felt so embarrassed about what had happened that she didn’t want to perform in the Viennese waltz relay, Farber said, but he and producers urged her to go on. While the other couples practiced their relays during the show, Lee and Farber did not because theirs involved a lot of spinning. They earned one bonus point before later being the first couple declared safe.

“We’re all saying to her, like, ‘You’re going to regret this tomorrow if you don’t do this.’ Because they would have played the dress run, and that’s where she was — the poor thing was, you know, walking,” Farber said. “So, she was like, ‘OK, you know what? I’m going to do it.’ And the power of the other pros and celebrities cheering around in that relay, like, that’s the most smiling and most passion — she really dug deep and she did it.”

The gymnast saw a doctor after the show and thanked fans for their support on Twitter on Tuesday. “just wanted to thank everyone for all the kind words & support! definitely wasn’t the night i had hoped to have but it’s okay ! we made it another week !! thank you for voting, let’s go !” she wrote. In her Instagram Stories, she added that she was “a little disappointed in myself” but is “so ready to come back.”

Next week is Janet Jackson Night, which will feature double dances and a double elimination. “Hopefully she’s feeling better. We have a new week, two dances. It’s a new challenge,” Farber stated. “It’s going to be a hard week, but hopefully she’s feeling better and I’m just so proud to be dancing with such a warrior.”

