‘Survivor 41’: Did Brad Reese deserve to be eliminated in episode 3? [POLL]

This week on “Survivor 41,” Ua went to their second Tribal Council of the season. Once again, there was tension about who to vote out, with Brad Reese and JD Robinson as the two viable options. The decision came down to Ricard Foye and Shan Smith and who they wanted to work with moving forward, and they ultimately decided that Brad was worth cutting. Thus, the 49-year-old rancher was eliminated. But do you think they made the right decision?

Early in the episode, it was clear that Brad wasn’t fitting in as well with his tribe, with JD entertaining Ricard, Shan and Genie Chen with impressions of past “Survivor” contestants. His only apparent ally was Genie, who he told about finding the Beware Advantage. Brad also found another Beware Advantage in this episode that led to him winning a vote steal, but he wasn’t able to implement it because the first Beware Advantage meant that he lost his vote.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 41’

Meanwhile, JD’s past lie came back to haunt him when Shan spotted his extra vote hanging out of his pants. JD had failed to disclose that he won this extra vote in the premiere, and Shan felt betrayed when JD was forced to come clean. As an act of contrition, JD offered to give Shan the extra vote to hold onto for a while, hoping it would help them regain their trust. It was then that Shan realized she had JD in her pocket more so than Brad, whose behavior has been shown to be somewhat erratic.

At Tribal Council, Ricard and Shan joined JD in voting for Brad, while Genie was the sole vote for JD. Thus, Brad was booted with two advantages in his pocket. Did the Ua tribe vote correctly this time around? Vote in our new poll below.

