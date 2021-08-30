‘Survivor 41’ cast announcement: Jeff Probst unveils ‘really likable group’ of 18 diverse castaways

While unveiling the “Survivor 41” cast announcement on Monday, host Jeff Probst proclaims, “I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of ‘Survivor.'” The 41st season of CBS’s long-running reality TV show was delayed more than a year due to Covid-19, but it will finally hit the airwaves on Wednesday, September 22. “‘Survivor 41’ features a really likable group of savvy ‘Survivor’ players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done,” says the four-time Emmy-winning host. “We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of ‘Survivor!'”
SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 41’
At the start of the competition, the 18 all-new “Survivor” Season 41 cast members will be divided into three tribes of six players each. They all come from “diverse backgrounds” but have the same goal in mind: to outwit, outplay and outlast. Who will win the $1 million grand prize at the end of the 26 days and join the show’s winner’s list? Read their descriptions below or click here to see their photos.
Brad Reese
Age: 50
Hometown: Shawnee, WY
Current Residence: Shawnee, WY
Occupation: Rancher
Danny McCray
Age: 33
Hometown: Houston, TX
Current Residence: Frisco, TX
Occupation: Ex-NFL Player
David Voce
Age: 35
Hometown: Highland, CA
Current Residence: Chicago, IL
Occupation: Neurosurgeon
Deshawn Radden
Age: 26
Hometown: San Bernardino, CA
Current Residence: Miami, FL
Occupation: Medical Student
Eric Abraham
Age: 51
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Current Residence: San Antonio, TX
Occupation: Cyber Security Analyst
Erika Casupanan
Age: 32
Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Communications Manager
Evvie Jagoda
Age: 28
Hometown: Westchester, NY
Current Residence: Arlington, MA
Occupation: PHD student
Genie Chen
Age: 46
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Residence: Portland, OR
Occupation: Grocery clerk
Heather Aldret
Age: 52
Hometown: Charleston, SC
Current Residence: Charleston, SC
Occupation: Stay at Home Mom
Jairus Robinson
Age: 20
Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK
Current Residence: Oklahoma City, OK
Occupation: College Student
Liana Wallace
Age: 20
Hometown: Evanston, IL
Current Residence: Washington, DC
Occupation: College Student
Naseer Muttalif
Age: 37
Hometown: Sri Lanka
Current Residence: Morgan Hill, CA
Occupation: Sales Manager
Ricard Foye
Age: 31
Hometown: Lynnwood, WA
Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, WA
Occupation: Flight Attendant
Sara Wilson
Age: 24
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, CA
Current Residence: Boston, MA
Occupation: Healthcare Consultant
Shantel Smith
Age: 34
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Current Residence: Washington, DC
Occupation: Pastor
Sydney Segal
Age: 26
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Residence: Brooklyn, NY
Occupation: Law Student
Tiffany Seely
Age: 47
Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, NY
Current Residence: Plainview, NY
Occupation: Teacher
Xander Hastings
Age: 21
Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
Current Residence: Chicago, IL
Occupation: App Developer
SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Remembering Sunday Burquest and 8 other castaways we’ve lost
In a “Survivor” first, CBS reveals that “Probst will take viewers inside the action, addressing the audience directly throughout the season, even letting fans in on some twists before the players are made aware.” In addition, “Survivor” fans can play the new “Game within the Game” every week, an interactive experience in which they’ll have to solve hidden puzzles within each episode.
Addressing the new 26-day game (as opposed to the 39-day game fans have grown accustomed to), Probst explains, “So that means it is a very fast pace. It does force the players to make bigger decision. So there will be new advantages. And there will be some controversial twists.” He adds, “The game is kind of like the monster in a horror movie. When it’s chasing you in the kitchen you don’t stop and ask where it came from or how it got its powers. You just try to outwit it, outplay it, outlast it, because otherwise if you don’t kill the monster, the monster will kill you.”
As usual, the show takes place on the beautiful islands of Fiji, the official home of “Survivor” for the past several years now. CBS teases, “The unpredictable, accelerated pace will test even the strongest super-fan, as supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce, and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch.” Who’s ready?!