‘Survivor 41’ episode 1 recap: Who was voted out in 2-hour premiere as show enters ‘A New Era’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It’s been exactly 496 days since the last episode of “Survivor” aired on CBS … but who’s counting? Because of Covid-19, the granddaddy of all reality TV shows was not able to travel abroad to film in Fiji for over a year, but production finally commenced in April with Jeff Probst once again at the helm. For this 41st season, the Emmy-winning host has promised a much more dangerous and fast-paced game, with the 18 all-new castaways being initially separated into three tribes. So who was voted out at tribal council during the two-hour premiere?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Survivor" recap of Season 41, Episode 1, titled "A New Era," to find out what happened Wednesday, September 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Here are the current tribe breakdowns:

LUVU TRIBE (Blue): Danny McCray, Deshawn Radden, Erika Casupanan, Heather Aldret, Naseer Muttalif, Sydney Segal

UA TRIBE (Green): Brad Reese, Genie Chen, Jairus Robinson, Ricard Foye, Sara Wilson, Shantel Smith

YASE TRIBE (Yellow): David Voce, Eric Abraham, Evvie Jagoda, Liana Wallace, Tiffany Seely, Xander Hastings

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” At the end of the Season 40 finale (which was held in Jeff’s garage), the jury decided to reward Tony Vlachos with the $2 million prize for the epic “Winners at War” competition. The former cop prevailed with a 12-4-0 vote over Natalie Anderson and Michele Fitzgerald. His victory made him the second two-time winner in the show’s history, joining Queen Sandra Diaz-Twine. But enough about last year — let’s get to the “Survivor 41” premiere!

8:01 p.m. – As Jeff always does on premiere night, he spoke directly to the camera to introduce us to the new season, but tonight he involved us (the audience) directly in the game by promising that we will have an impact. He also revealed that there will be dangerous twists and bigger risks to be taken by the castaways. It seems as though Jeff may be speaking to the audience directly more often throughout the season and that we might see some “behind the scenes” footage of filming underway in such a way that we’ve never seen before. But not everything is new! The castaways still jumped in boats with their pre-designated tribes and made the over-the-water journey to their new home on the island.

8:05 p.m. – For a lot of players they explained that the pandemic prepared them for Survivor in the sense that they’ve never been more ready for the excitement and thrill of the competition. When asked, Abraham and Erika both told Jeff that their excitement is through the roof. Others described having the tradition of the show in their homes for 20 years and even learning English through watching the show. All of the anecdotes impressed Jeff, and so he encouraged them to be open about their feelings throughout the season. In that spirit, he asked them whether or not his phrase “Come on in, guys” for bringing castaways into challenges is still OK for him to use. Everyone agreed that it’s still OK for them and he can continue saying it without excluding anyone because of “guys.” Jeff also warned that this season will be more difficult because it’s a shorter season and they’re starting the game with less food and supplies than ever before.

8:10 p.m. – As their first challenge, Jeff tasked them each with finding one of six tribe-colored oars on the barge that they will use to oar themselves around a course. The first tribe to get to finish would earn a pot, machete, and flint while the two other tribes would have to earn those meager supplies in another way later. Somehow, despite the oars being grouped together in sets of three, the yellow tribe Yase couldn’t find a single one by the time the blue tribe Yuvu and green tribe Ua were already in the water with all their oars. Jeff called Yase’s inability to find an oar as one of the most embarrassing losses in Survivor history while Ua easily earned the win once it was revealed that Yuvu was trying to paddle their boat while still clipped to their anchor.

8:16 p.m. – Once the tribes arrived to their camps, Ua was best positioned to immediately begin working on their shelter and starting a fire with their well-earned supplies. With a pandemic year of preparation under his belt and as a superfan, JD was excited that his efforts paid off with a quickly-made fire using the flint. On the beaches of Yase and Yuvu, the tribes had to choose between two possible challenges (one brain and one brawn) in order to earn their supplies. If they fail to complete the task of their choice in four hours then they wouldn’t receive supplies until after the first immunity challenge.

