‘Survivor 41’ episode 10 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Baby With a Machine Gun’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After last week’s surprise unmerging on “Survivor 41,” the eight remaining castaways came back together as a larger group on Wednesday’s episode. Were the three underdogs (Heather Aldret, Erika Casupanan and Xander Hastings) able to break up the larger five-person alliance (Shan Smith, Danny McCray, Deshawn Radden, Liana Wallace and Ricard Foye)? And did Xander or Shan finally use their hidden immunity idols?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor” recap of Season 41, Episode 10, titled “Baby With a Machine Gun,” to find out what happened Wednesday, November 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and win the $1 million grand prize.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the ninth episode, host Jeff Probst surprised the Final 10 castaways when he split them into two separate groups. Both teams then went to their own tribal councils, with the first group blindsiding Naseer Muttalif and the second group eliminating Evvie Jagoda. Only eight players remain in the game. Who will be voted out tonight?

8:01 p.m. – When all the players rejoined back at camp after the split tribals, the hot topic was how the first group managed to get Naseer out without him playing his idol. Shan and Ricard took the lead there, pointing out how they used Shan’s extra vote to split the votes on Heather. With both Heather and Erika right there to hear all this, Erika noted that Shan is in the driver’s seat of the dominating alliance that is leaving the two of them and Xander on the outside. Because Shan has an idol for herself, Erika called her “a baby with a machine gun” that should be taken out soon but carefully. She went to Deshawn with the idea to make the move against either Shan or Xander in order to get the idols out of the game. Deshawn was interested and considered going against his alliance, knowing that Shan gets closer to a position of winning the whole game. When Deshawn left to talk with Erika, Shan saw them and it made her worried that he may be attempting a blindside on her.

8:03 p.m. – The next morning Shan went straight to Deshawn to ask what he was talking to Erika about. He told her that Erika wanted to work with him and Xander for something, but promised they weren’t talking about her. In the conversation, Deshawn reassured Shan that he wants the four of them (with Danny and Liana) to be the final four in order to make a statement for the Black community, but they both admitted that they’re struggling with going that path in trusting each other versus doing what is best for them as individual players. Privately, Deshawn told us that the struggle is hard for him because his biggest opposition in the game is Shan and so he should be trying to take her out, but he realizes that Black people have not had the kind of opportunities that they have right now to really make a statement and make sure that one of them wins this game and Shan is one of his biggest supporters in that effort as well.

8:07 p.m. – For the reward challenge, the players were attached to a rope while maneuvering through an obstacle course that ended with a puzzle. They played for “pizza under the stars” and a night in a shelter with the comforts of bed. After the first two stages of the course, Liana was in the lead followed closely by Ricard. By the time they reached the puzzle, most of the players had caught up, and despite a surge from Deshawn, Ricard managed to maintain his lead and came out the winner. Of course Jeff couldn’t let him enjoy the reward alone and so he gave Ricard the option to first choose one person to join him. Ricard chose Shan. When Jeff added another to the group, Ricard chose Heather as she hasn’t had a reward herself. And when it came to a fourth, Ricard went with Xander to reward him for giving up previous rewards and earning rice for the group in previous challenges.

8:16 p.m. – The move to take Heather and Xander gave Danny a sign that Ricard is trying to work over potential jury members and that they may need to take him out sooner rather than later. With the other four away at their reward, Danny saw an opportunity to make a big move by bringing Deshawn in on a plan to get rid of Ricard. They considered that Shan will be upset, but at the end of the day she will have no other options even if she is upset. Deshawn knew that with eight in the game they’d need five votes to take out Ricard, which meant bringing in Liana to blindside Shan and Ricard. When she heard of the plan, Liana committed, but acknowledged that she is closest to Shan while also needing to differentiate herself from Shan and that this could be an opportunity to play her own game rather than Shan’s.

8:20 p.m. – At their reward, Ricard and Shan were both contemplating the realization that they have love and respect for each other as people, but that they’ve often not seen eye to eye in the game and have not made an official deal to go to final two together. Ricard told Shan that his worry is that people like her win and Shan told Ricard that she thinks a man will always beat a woman, making it clear that both of them were very hesitant to ever go to the end together.

8:25 p.m. – The next day, Liana asked Shan about their plan to go to the final four with the guys. Shan said that she wants that, but she also doesn’t trust Deshawn. The conversation reminded them both of the moment they met in their summit where they connected on many topics like their Blackness, womanhood and shared experiences with their mothers. In the moment, their closeness compelled Liana to commit to Shan completely and tell her of the plan that was created to blindside her by taking out Ricard. The two decided that if Shan isn’t ready to get rid of Ricard that they need to target Deshawn at the next vote instead.

8:27 p.m. – After her talk with Liana, Shan went to Ricard to tell him of the plan to vote him out. She said that Danny, Deshawn and Liana were all going to vote against him, but that instead of that happening Liana, herself, Xander and him should all vote Deshawn out instead. The conversation spooked Ricard into believing he must win the next immunity just in case, and surprised him that Shan wouldn’t have taken the opportunity to get him out without him knowing about it.

8:30 p.m. – For the immunity challenge the players had to stand on a narrow beam while balancing a ball on a stick and disc, with multiple stages of the challenge requiring them to move to a narrower part of the balancing beam. A few minutes in, Liana lost focus and dropped her ball followed some time after by Danny while the rest of them lasted for the move to the next section of the beam. In the second stage, Erika fell out almost immediately and then was followed by Heather. The other four made it to the third stage, but Shan lost her balance quickly and dropped out. Deshawn dropped out next, leaving only Ricard and Xander. In the end, Xander couldn’t hold on and so Ricard won immunity for the second time this season and second challenge win this episode.

8:40 p.m. – With the guys’ target earning immunity, Shan was relieved that she wouldn’t need to go to bat for Ricard and could return the focus to getting out Erika instead. She went to the group of five and optioned taking out Erika, but none of them giving Xander a name so that he thinks it’s him and he’d waste his idol. Ricard decided that he wasn’t going to follow through on that plan though and would instead put in motion a plan to eliminate Shan. He went to Heather, Erika and Xander to get them to vote Shan, but they knew they needed a fifth in order to make it happen. With few options, Ricard went to Deshawn and told him how Shan came to him with their plan to get rid of him, hoping that it would turn Deshawn against Shan for this vote. Deshawn told Ricard that it was not his plan to get rid of him and since Shan lied about that then he’s completely on board to vote her out. Ricard didn’t buy the lie, but knew he needed Deshawn’s vote to make it happen.

8:42 p.m. – Deshawn went to Danny who agreed that Shan broke their agreement by going to Ricard and so he was fair game now to vote out. Later, Deshawn went to Heather and Erika to tell them he is on board to vote out Shan, but also mentioned that Erika is the dummy vote that Liana and Shan will be putting down. Knowing Shan has an idol, that made Erika worried she might go home. Erika and Heather went to Danny to ask what he’s willing to do, and he said he wants Shan or Ricard out. With that, they’d have six votes and so Erika wanted to split the votes three on Shan and three on Liana so that if Shan plays her idol then Liana would go home instead of Erika. Erika’s plan told Danny and Deshawn that Erika is also playing hard and that Shan might be right that it’s time to take her out instead. Danny knew that when splitting votes, one vote could change everything. In that regard, Danny and Deshawn found themselves in a position where they could choose between voting out Erika or Shan.

8:49 p.m. – At the top of the tribal, Xander made it clear to Jeff that he’s on the outs and because he has an idol he’ll be playing it in order to get one step further in the game. Heather and Erika were open about them not being in a position to make decisions and Heather said she’s okay with that. When the topic of trust came up, the conversation split between Ricard and Shan saying that you can’t trust anyone ultimately and Deshawn and Danny saying that when you’re working in a group you should be able to tell the truth to them all the time.

8:54 p.m. – We weren’t privy to anyone’s votes at the ballot box and when Jeff asked if anyone wanted to play an idol or advantage, Xander sat tight and none were played. Jeff read the votes: Erika, Erika, Shan, Liana, Shan, Liana, Shan, Liana. That put a tie between Shan and Liana, causing a revote between the two of them. While Jeff read all the votes for Shan, Ricard and her shook hands and it was clear that Shan was leaving the game disappointed but with no hard feelings for the people that took her out. That being said, she warned Liana to not trust anybody and on her way out said that Ricard has her vote for a million dollars and called Deshawn a snake.

NEXT TIME: Liana is pissed at Deshawn and Danny, prepared to take her own shot at them, but Xander is telling Ricard his name is being said and Ricard is calling Erika shady.

