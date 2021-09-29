‘Survivor 41’ episode 2 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Juggling Chainsaws’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Survivor” returned last week with an epic, two-hour premiere in which host Jeff Probst welcomed 18 all-new guys players to Fiji. After the back-to-back eliminations of Yase’s Eric Abraham and Ua’s Sara Wilson, the remaining 16 castaways were ready for another round of outwitting, outplaying and outlasting. Did the Luvu tribe win immunity yet again, keeping their numbers strong at six? Or did Ua or Yase pull out their first immunity victory, thereby preventing their team from losing another player?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor” recap of Season 41, Episode 2, titled “Juggling Chainsaws,” to find out what happened Wednesday, September 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and win the $1 million grand prize. Here are the current tribe breakdowns:

LUVU TRIBE (Blue): Danny McCray, Deshawn Radden, Erika Casupanan, Heather Aldret, Naseer Muttalif, Sydney Segal

UA TRIBE (Green): Brad Reese, Genie Chen, Jairus “JD” Robinson, Ricard Foye, Shantel “Shan” Smith

YASE TRIBE (Yellow): David Voce, Evvie Jagoda, Liana Wallace, Tiffany Seely, Xander Hastings

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the season premiere, Jeff separated the players into three tribes: Luvu, Ua and Yase. Ua won the initial reward challenge, so the other two tribes had to earn their flint by tasking two castaways each (Danny and Deshawn at Luvu, Voce and Xander at Yase) with filling large barrels with ocean water. Later in the episode, Luvu won the immunity challenge, sending the other two groups to tribal council. Yase voted out Abraham while Ua booted Sara, which left only 16 players still in the game. Who will be voted out tonight?

8:01 p.m. – After one of the most tumultuous tribal councils in recent memory, Brad was left shook by being left on the outs. Needing to gain an upper hand by acquiring information, Brad made an attempt to listen in on JD and Ricard during a water run of theirs. JD told Ricard that this morning he’s calm after feeling paranoid leading up to the first tribal council, which convinced Brad that JD must have a hidden idol. Shan was concerned with Brad’s sneaking around because it showed that he’s capable of doing that to anyone. Shan immediately told Ricard about Brad, putting him further on the outs with Ricard.

8:05 p.m. – At Luvu, Naseer was aware that he doesn’t want to stick out as a leader too early and so despite knowing how to make fire without flint, he used flint to do it anyway. Overall, Naseer was proving to Sydney that he’s essential to their survival as a tribe because of his skills around camp.

8:10 p.m. – The Yase tribe was already struggling with the lack of food consumption by Day 4, but that was the least of concerns for Xander who wanted to take advantage of time away from everyone else to look for clues and idols. Sure enough he found a “beware” advantage that warned him from opening it because he’d be forced to use it, or he could not risk it and leave it for someone else to find. Ultimately he continued down his path of risk-taking and there it was–a three-way shared immunity. As explained, each beach has one part of the idol and in order to activate it he must utter a secret phrase at an immunity challenge and wait for the two other holders to utter other secret phrases. Smartly, Xander told his allies Evvie and David about the advantage and pointed out that until the idol is activated he does not have a vote. Already in an alliance with Xander and David, Evvie decided that she much rather work with the women of the tribe and so she went to Liana and Tiffany to disclose of the power that Xander holds.

8:19 p.m. – At the immunity challenge, Xander found the opportunity to utter his phrase about dead butterflies being relatives, but it fell on deaf and confused ears. For the challenge, the tribes would race through a water course racing to a puzzle and the first two tribes to finish would earn immunity and reward in the form of fishing gear. Sydney got Luvu off to an early lead in the water which was only extended after Brad and Tiffany struggled on their own legs. Tiffany could not get across the balance beam for Yase, providing space for Ua to reach the puzzle well ahead of them. Luckily Liana was a beast in the final leg for Yase and so Evvie and David were able to begin the puzzle. But by that time Luvu was already enjoying a healthy lead that led to them being the first tribe to claim immunity. Despite struggling themselves, JD and Ricard fought off a surge from Yase to earn the second immunity and send Yase back to tribal council.

8:28 p.m. – Before sending the tribes off, Jeff gave the winning tribe Luvu a decision to make. They’d choose two players to leave together on a journey to make a private decision. Their first choice must be from Yase and their second from either of the other tribes. They chose Evvie from Yase and then sent Deshawn from their own tribe to join her.

8:33 p.m. – Back at camp Tiffany was on an apology tour for her poor performance on the balance beam. She admitted to being the reason the tribe lost, but she felt comfortable with her position in the tribe alongside Evvie and Liana. With Evvie away from camp and Xander without a vote, David and Xander were faced with little room to figure out what to do at tribal council. David felt it was necessary to go to Liana and plead for the elimination of Tiffany and though she played along with him Liana went straight to Tiffany, holding tight to the female alliance with the option of taking out Xander.

8:37 p.m. – Meanwhile, Evvie was happy for the opportunity to meet other players considering Yase is clearly going to enter a swap and/or merge at a disadvantage. Evvie pitched “helping each other” with Deshawn and made it clear that there’s no way she can risk losing her vote at her tribal council so that he can use that information however he needs to get his own advantage. In order to further gain favor with Deshawn, Evvie was open about the fact that they’ll likely vote Xander out and revealed the secret of the three-way idol. After their summit, Evvie and Deshawn were given the same option of protecting or risking their vote. As promised, Evvie protected her vote and Deshawn risked his safely.

8:46 p.m. – Upon return, Evvie confirmed that she had the same risk to take that Xander did. She made it clear that she protected her vote, which everyone seemed to believe, and then quickly joined up with Tiffany and Liana to touch base. They confirmed that they want to blindside Xander knowing that they’ll be at a physical disadvantage no matter what at this point. Evvie then went to the guys and confirmed with them that Tiffany is the vote. Elsewhere, Tiffany and Liana discussed Tiffany throwing a vote to David in order to protect herself in case Xander plays an idol. Tiffany then went to Evvie still panicked and not believing that their plan was a safe path. Tiffany’s wildness made Evvie question working with her and taking out Xander who actually trusts her.

8:51 p.m. – At tribal council, Xander did his best to act like he has no clue what he’s doing in the game, but David said that the thing they do know is that they’re bleeding as a tribe and they need to stop it. Liana said that everyone’s view of where the bleeding is coming from is different and that only the vote can solve that for the tribe. Tiffany pitched her social game as reason to stay despite admitting to being the reason why they lost a physical challenge. Evvie weighed the strategy with swaps and merges in mind, but acknowledged that there’s no way of knowing what’s to come and when and so that makes it a hard decision.

8:55 p.m. – At the voting booth, Xander was not able to vote and no one played their shot in the dark die. Without an advantage or idol played, Jeff read the votes: Tiffany, David, David, David. With that vote, David seemed blindsided and Xander looked scared and disappointed by the realization that his alliance with Evvie wasn’t what she had promised it was.

NEXT TIME: Excitement from Brad, tears from Liana and danger on the horizon for Sydney.

