‘Survivor 41’ episode 3 recap: Who was voted out in ‘My Million Dollar Mistake’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the third episode of "Survivor 41," Yase was feeling defeated after voting out David Voce, which brought them down to only four tribe members (they ousted Eric Abraham in the premiere). To compare, Luvu was still strong at six people and Ua had five castaways as they blindsided Sara Wilson in the first episode.

Here are the current tribe breakdowns:

LUVU TRIBE (Blue): Danny McCray, Deshawn Radden, Erika Casupanan, Heather Aldret, Naseer Muttalif, Sydney Segal

UA TRIBE (Green): Brad Reese, Genie Chen, Jairus “JD” Robinson, Ricard Foye, Shantel “Shan” Smith

YASE TRIBE (Yellow): Evvie Jagoda, Liana Wallace, Tiffany Seely, Xander Hastings

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the second episode, Luvu and Ua both won immunity, sending Yase to tribal for the second time. Xander and David hoped to vote out Tiffany as she was the weakest link, but Evvie and Liana wanted to turn the tables on Xander, who was sitting pretty with an extra vote and a potential immunity idol. In the end, the girls couldn’t convince Tiffany to vote out Xander (she was worried if he played an idol she would be the casualty), so they decided to send home David instead. Who will be voted out tonight?

8:01 p.m. – Back at the Yase camp following their tribal council, Liana explained in a confessional that she really wanted to make the big move of voting out Xander, but she recalled words of inspiration from her dad about flipping the narrative and overcoming anything through change. Sounds like the narrative she’ll want to shift is that she’s making power moves in the decision-making of her tribe! Meanwhile, Tiffany was up early the next morning and happened upon an advantage laying on the ground–it was another Beware asking her to take a risk to leave the island for the chance at an advantage. Liana was disappointed that she didn’t come across it despite it being right under her own nose, calling it a potential “million dollar mistake.”

8:03 p.m. – At Ua, Brad continued to feel on the outs among a tribe of much younger players that didn’t want to work as hard at the chores. Luckily that resulted in him finding the same Beware advantage as Tiffany asking him to sneak on a boat secretly that night or else losing his next vote if he misses it. The clue was the jolt of excitement he needed to feel rewarded for his work around camp.

8:05 p.m. – At Luvu, Sydney woke up eager to tell the whole tribe that Naseer had approached her late the previous night with a plan to get Deshawn out in the biggest blindside move. It further pushed Naseer to the edge of the tribe, but he cleared the air by first recognizing that Sydney is playing double agent and second apologizing to the tribe. During the apology, Sydney spotted the Beware advantage and boldly grabbed it in front of everyone. Like the two others, Sydney was convinced that she can’t lose her vote and so she had no choice but to get on the boat.

8:12 p.m. – Desperately wanting to find an idol, JD searched everywhere for the hidden prize. Because he couldn’t find it himself, JD was convinced that someone else must have found it already and so he started guessing at who his biggest threat could be. Eventually they all began openly discussing who at camp could have the idol, but little did they know that Brad and Genie had indeed found the threeway shared idol together. As a reminder, this idol only has power once all three holders utter the secret phrase publicly at an immunity challenge. Hearing the phrases, Brad immediately recognized the butterfly phrase that Xander had already said it and must have the idol at Yase. As the holder, Brad can’t vote until the other ones are activated. Feeling like Shan is in on an alliance with him and Genie, Brad disclosed the truth about the idea with her in an attempt to further reel her in with trust. He also told her about the Beware requiring him to jump on the boat later tonight and asked for her help getting him on it secretly.

8:17 p.m. – That night, in order to disguise his disappearance, Brad built a dummy body of himself laying on the beach hoping that it would make them think he’s over there snoring away the night. Sydney and Tiffany were less protective of their exit, but still managed to make their way to the boat. Once together, the three players were asked to choose between two advantages: a tarp for their tribe or a steal the vote. Again, they’d each make the choice independently and if they all choose the tarp then they get that advantage, but if they all choose to steal then they all lose their vote. In a split vote, only the steal the vote claimers would earn the stolen vote and no one would get a tarp. Allowed to discuss together, Tiffany made it clear that she wants to steal a vote and Sydney said she doesn’t want to lose her vote so she’s going to say tarp. Sydney was actually surprised that Tiffany was willing to lose her vote with only four players left on her tribe, leading to Sydney having no trust in Tiffany for playing too hard too quick. On their own, Brad played to steal a vote because he likes risks, Sydney did not want to lose her vote so she chose tarp and opted to go home empty-handed, leaving Tiffany up in the air about what decision would be best for her game.

8:26 p.m. – The next morning at their respective tree mails, Tiffany and Sydney were greeted by no tarp, cluing them in that at least someone else stole a vote. That was Brad who got a vote to steal to make up for his lost vote with the shared idol.

8:28 p.m. – At the immunity challenge, Brad was able to utter his secret phrase about broccoli, and Xander responded by reminding everyone of his butterfly delusion. It was communication between the two guys to confirm that they had the two clues, waiting on the third. For the challenge, immunity and a fruit reward were up for grabs for the first two tribes to finish another obstacle course in the water. Sitting out this time were Heather and Erika from Luvu and Genie from Ua. Deshawn got Luvu off to an early lead in the water, but Shan passed him on the ropes course to pull ahead for Ua. As the last members of their tribes to leave their platforms, Xander took the opportunity to further confirm with Brad their phrases, giving the impression that the guys might be encouraged to work closely in the future.

8:32 p.m. – Luvu was the first tribe to get their four members across the ropes course and advance to the sand dig with Ua right behind them. Luvu found their bag first and began throwing sandbags up to the platforms just as Ua caught up once again. Without the other tribes able to land a bag, Yase caught up as well and pulled ahead with Tiffany landing their first of five bags. After one bag landed from Luvu, Xander landed two more for Yase and then Deshawn answered with two more to tie. Then Brad landed three in a row for Ua, tying it up. Deshawn and Xander then got their fourth, and after a close call for Xander, Deshawn landed one and earned the first spot with immunity. Just then, Xander answered back, earning their first win and sending Ua to tribal council for the first time. As losers, Jeff also had to take back Ua’s flint, leaving them without an easy way to make fire.

8:42 p.m. – Back at camp, Brad realized that he’s without a vote at the next tribal council, but he can’t actually play his steal a vote yet because he doesn’t have his own. That would leave Ua with only four votes to be cast that night. Brad spoke to Genie about putting all the votes on JD. Later, Shan noticed a piece of paper in JD’s waistline, forcing him to “come clean” about his extra vote advantage that he had previously learned. Shan and Ricard were open about how sloppy of play that was and that it’s a lost of trust for them that he wasn’t open about it. Shan told Ricard that they have to get rid of JD, but Ricard posited that even if he’s sneaky at least he feels indebted to them currently. Their other option would be Brad, who they also see as sneaky, but may be less predictable than JD. Shan waffled between the two, caught between the two options.

8:45 p.m. – JD apologized again later to Shan about holding out on the information, but underscored that in Survivor you don’t share advantages with people if you don’t have to. That being said, he acknowledged that it was a bad position that she found it without him telling him and so he gave Shan the advantage as a way of earning her trust and showing that he’s willing to work with her. That further confused Shan who could not decide who was more committed to working with her between JD and Brad.

8:51 p.m. – At tribal council, Jeff noticed immediately that Shan’s energy was low. She explained that it was going to be a sad night because they don’t want to get rid of anyone. JD offered that as an athlete he explains partial blame for failing to land the sandbags he thinks he should have been able to land. Ricard explained that strength doesn’t matter unless you’re able to have people around you that you trust. Genie countered by saying that Ricard probably has his own alliance, but she has her own. The tension between the two was palpable, and surprising considering we hadn’t seen it between those two yet. JD jumped in to say that he’s the one that has lost a lot of trust in the tribe and vowed to hope to reclaim it.

8:56 p.m. – In the voting booth we saw JD vote for Brad, but Brad was unable to return the favor. With no advantages or idols played, Jeff read the votes: Brad, JD, Brad, Brad. With an advantage and inactive idol in his pocket? Ouch.

NEXT WEEK: Something “crazy” is seen at Yase’s camp and Danny is thrown by Deshawn’s idea to throw a challenge.

