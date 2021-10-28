‘Survivor 41’ episode 6 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Ready to Play Like a Lion’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

And then there were 12. Heading into the sixth episode of “Survivor 41,” Luvu was still strong at six tribe members, compared to four for Yase and two for Ua. But with Jeff Probst throwing out his classic “drop your buffs” line, the castaways were about to become mixed up in the season’s first tribe swap. How did the twist affect the game’s various alliances? And did any of the season’s many, many advantages finally get played?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor” recap of Season 41, Episode 6, titled “Ready to Play Like a Lion,” to find out what happened Wednesday, October 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and win the $1 million grand prize. Here are the current tribe breakdowns:

LUVU TRIBE (Blue): Danny McCray, Deshawn Radden, Erika Casupanan, Heather Aldret, Naseer Muttalif, Sydney Segal

UA TRIBE (Green): Ricard Foye, Shantel “Shan” Smith

YASE TRIBE (Yellow): Evvie Jagoda, Liana Wallace, Tiffany Seely, Xander Hastings

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Survivor 41” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the fifth episode, Ua lost their fourth immunity challenge and had to determine whom to vote out. Genie Chen believed she and Shan were working together, but in reality Shan and Ricard were a tight twosome and so Genie was blindsided and didn’t use her Shot in the Dark die. Elsewhere, Naseer finally found his tribe’s Beware Advantage and so the three immunity idols held by Naseer, Xander and Shan were all activated. And then Liana came in the possession of an “advantage steal” power. Enough about last week — who will be voted out tonight?

8:01 p.m. – After voting out Genie, a sad Shan explained that while Genie reminds her of who she is outside of the game, she needs someone like Ricard in the game to put her in the mindset of playing the game. That being said, she still doesn’t fully trust him as someone that will stick with her at a merge. Ricard told Shan that the extra vote advantage she gave to him and then asked for it back has become a canyon between them because it puts all the advantages in Shan’s hands and leaves him with none. The next morning, Shan asked for the extra vote back again and Ricard reluctantly gave it back. The whole situation was clearly a huge break in trust between the two of them because neither trust the other’s intentions about who would hold the advantages between them.

8:05 p.m. – The tribes all received tree mail that heavily suggested the tribes would now merge into one, igniting excitement at the three camps and plans at Luvu to stick together so that they might become the final six players. But Jeff had a big surprise in store for them and the audience. In another break of the fourth wall, Jeff told the audience that we are in the midst of a two-part episode with no one going to tribal council tonight. Instead of merging, the tribes would be swapped into two new tribes to compete in a challenge. The winning tribe, thinking they’ve earned immunity will select one player to send away without knowing that they’re giving that player “a historic amount of power.”

8:08 p.m. – Ahead of the challenge, Jeff told the players to drop their buffs and noted that they are now “in the individual portion” of the game. But instead of formally merging them, he said they are “for the moment” without a buff and without a tribe and must earn their way into the merge. To compete the obstacle course challenge, they drew rocks to determine teams. The winners would earn a feast as reward, their new red merge buff, and will not have to participate in the first individual immunity challenge because they will be safe. The losing team will not get a feast, will not get a buff and will be vulnerable in the individual tribal council. To be clear, all players will vote at that tribal council though. And to top it all off, two players would draw gray rocks, signifying that they will sit out of the challenge and have their fate decided by the winning team.

8:15 p.m. – In the draw, the teams became Xander, Liana, Tiffany, Heather and Shan as yellow and Danny, Deshawn, Ricard, Evvie and Sydney as blue. That left Naseer and Erika with the gray rocks.

8:17 p.m. – The first obstacle in the challenge was digging out a huge globe from the sand, which blue was able to get out first. At the second obstacle they put Danny on top of the globe in order to get a high-hanging key. After rolling the globe over some more humps, Danny got on top again for the second key at the same time that yellow got their ball loose and began their own journey down the course. Once at the tower, all members of blue got to the top using human ladder strategies of lifting each other up. By the time blue began the word puzzle at the end of the challenge, yellow was still trying to get to the top of the tower. Yellow managed to get up while blue still attempted the puzzle, unable to get the letters for “Merge Feast” in order so far. But once Ricard took over on the puzzle, it was smooth sailing and they earned the win.

8:24 p.m. – As promised, the blue team got to choose between Naseer and Erika to “join them.” Jeff explained that their choice would make it as if they won, earning the feast, buff and immunity just as they have. The person they don’t choose will be sent to a separate island to live alone for two days and two nights with no food, no company and no shelter. Danny said they did paper, rock, scissors to make their decision and that resulted in Naseer joining them and Erika going to exile.

8:25 p.m. – Left behind with Jeff after the other players exited, Erika said that she suspected she was at the bottom of the Luvu tribe and this may have confirmed it. She thinks the rock, paper, scissors game was probably a cover and she never expected that Danny, Deshawn and Sydney would choose her over Naseer. The prospect of going to exile was a “nightmare” for Erika, but she was determined to get through it.

8:31 p.m. – At the merge feast, the blue tribe was greeted by an enormous spread of food and prime time to bond with just each other. No one was more happy than Naseer with his gifted immunity and knowing he has a hidden one in his pocket. Danny explained in a confessional that they did in fact choose Naseer on purpose and it was because too many men have been voted out already. He brought that topic up to Evvie, who suspected the guys would be worried about that but she insisted that isn’t the case. For Danny, his hope is that Erika will be going home first.

8:34 p.m. – At her island of exile, Erika was greeted by a cooking pot, some rice and a jar of water. As she collected wood for a fire, Erika reflected on what it was like growing up as a person of color in Canada and all the challenges her parents faced as immigrants with a family to support. Those memories reminded her that nothing has ever been handed to her and that she has learned to persevere through any hardships. She called the experience of coming to the show, and especially to the exile, a love letter to her parents.

8:38 p.m. – Back at the new camp, Xander privately considered the need to play his hidden idol at the upcoming vote while Liana, Shan and Tiffany huddled. Shan confirmed that Liana got the advantage, which Liana wanted to keep secret but was forced to admit in front of Tiffany. Tiffany assumed it’s an extra vote, but later Liana told Shan privately that it’s an ability to steal someone else’s advantage or idol as long as she asks the right person the right question. With the knowledge already that Xander and Naseer both have an idol, she knows that she can ask one of them for theirs and get it for herself. Shan said before that they need to lock in an alliance.

8:39 p.m. – Tiffany noticed that Shan and Liana went off on their own, leaving her feeling like she’s the one on the outs among this team of five because Heather already has the entire Luvu tribe and then there’s Xander. When she finally got Liana alone, she asked Liana what her advantage is and Liana nervously told her. Liana did not like the intensity of how hard Tiffany plays and so Liana began to consider how much of a threat Tiffany might be to her game. Tiffany did not like that Liana kept the advantage a secret from their tribe ahead of this merge and also doesn’t like that Liana wants to break up their four by angling to get Xander out first.

8:45 p.m. – After their feast, the blue team joined up with the yellow team at camp. Xander, knowing from the phrases they said at challenges, joined with Naseer to acknowledge that people will be coming for the two of them, but Naseer said he’ll have Xander’s back. Later, Xander was in a conversation with Danny and Naseer where they discussed going after Erika first. Elsewhere, Sydney put Erika’s name out there to Tiffany and Evvie as a “no brainer” vote to go, thinking she might come back with a dangerous advantage.

8:47 p.m. – Without Erika at camp, it was open season among everyone to say that Erika should go, making Shan and Ricard feel OK, but worried that it “might be too good to be true” that they aren’t coming for them. Shan explained in a confessional that Liana is the only person that seems reliable to her, underscoring the bond they made on their excursion. She also said she really likes Danny and Deshawn and so later the four of them got together and discussed aligning together as a group with the hope of uplifting one another and supporting the Black players. Deshawn said in a confessional that he bonded with them and having arrived to the game not expecting to get to play with other Black people, but that the diversity of the season allows the possibilities to open up. As a group they promised to not go after each other and “let the easy votes roll” as long as the targets were not any of them.

8:53 p.m. – The next morning at exile, Erika was greeted by Jeff who arrived via boat with a sack of surprises. Jeff asked her about the emotional burden of exile. Erika said that she feels like she was left behind and that at such an important time of the game she’s going to have to play catch up. To her relief, Jeff told Erika that what the other players don’t know yet is that they gave her “tremendous power.” In his sack was an hourglass with black sand already at the bottom. He explained that the sand is the past that has already happened, which she can leave as-is or if she wants she can go “back in time and change history.” The history she could change is the outcome of the challenge, switching the winning teams so that yellow gets immunity and blue is stripped of theirs and vulnerable to the vote after the individual immunity challenge. If she decides to “make history by changing history,” Jeff pulled a mallet out of the sack and said all she has to do is smash the hourglass.

8:56 p.m. – With the big decision ahead of her, Erika weighed her options. She knows that the six that have immunity now are a majority of her original tribe which could burn bridges if she takes it away. She understood the pressure of the decision and that she’d need to make it before leaving exile the following morning.

NEXT WEEK: At the next challenge and back from exile, Erika tells the other players that she had the opportunity to change history and reveals her decision.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.