‘Survivor 41’ episode 7 recap: Who was voted out in ‘There’s Gonna Be Blood’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

At the start of the seventh episode of “Survivor 41,” all eyes were on Erika Casupanan. Would this Exile Island inhabitant smash the hourglass and change the results of last week’s merge challenge? If so, the six challenge winners who thought they had immunity would actually be eligible for elimination, while the six who lost the challenge would now be safe. Talk about drama! So how did it all play out on Wednesday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Survivor" recap of Season 41, Episode 7, titled "There's Gonna Be Blood," to find out what happened Wednesday, November 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the sixth episode, Jeff Probst brought the remaining 12 castaways together for a kinda-sorta merge. He explained that this season, the players had to earn their way into the merge by winning a challenge. However, what he didn’t reveal publicly was that the person who got shipped off to Exile Island would have the power to reverse time and upend the results of the merge challenge. Enough chit-chat — it’s time to find out Erika’s decision!

8:02 p.m. – The recap of all the advantages at play so far was helpful as we got into the start of tonight’s episode. After a rainy second night on Exile Island, Erika woke up to the realization that she did survive her biggest fear in the game and resolved to move forward with this new chapter of play for herself. Faced with her major decision, she knew that whatever decision she makes she’s going to have people disappointed in her, so she really only has the option of doing what’s best for herself.

8:05 p.m. – Erika rejoined the rest of the players at the next challenge. Before announcing her decision, Jeff revealed to the group what exactly Erika’s decision would entail, leading to audible gasps, wows, and general disbelief from everyone. Considering smashing the hourglass would also give herself immunity, Erika revealed that she changed history, reversing the results of the previous challenge. That meant that Liana Wallace, Shan Smith, Tiffany Seely, Xander Hastings, Heather Aldret, and Erika all received immunity at the next tribal council. On the flip side, Sydney Segal, Deshawn Radden, Naseer Muttalif, Danny McCray, Evvie Jagoda, and Ricard Foye all lost their immunity and would compete against each other for it instead.

8:12 p.m. – For the challenge, the six players had to use their feet to stack a circle tower of blocks and plant a flag in the middle. The first to finish would be offered the final immunity and the other five would be the only ones eligible for elimination at the next vote.

8:14 p.m. – Early into the challenge, Jeff called Sydney and Evvie as the leaders, but noted that everyone was starting off well. Evvie was the first to reach the third level of her tower, followed closely by Sydney, Deshawn and Ricard. Without a single error in her tower construction, Evvie was indeed the first to reach for her flag, but she knocked over blocks in the process, opening the door for Sydney and Ricard. Unable to get own flag in, Sydney barely lost and Ricard swooped in to earn safety for himself! Before sending the players on their way, Jeff pointed out that for the shot in the dark there are now 12 scrolls to choose from and two of them provide safety, for a one in six chance.

8:22 p.m. – After the challenge, while Liana was weighing her decision to attempt to steal a power at the upcoming tribal, Danny was hung up on his loss of immunity because of Erika’s decision despite Deshawn urging him to “rewire” and move on. In a group with Danny, Deshawn, Shan, and Sydney, Ricard posited that Naseer has an idol and so they should all vote for Evvie instead. Shan pointed out that Evvie is really tight with Tiffany and Xander and agreed it’d be good to get rid of her now. The option was music to the ears of the vulnerable ex-Luvu players, so they of course said yes.

8:24 p.m. – Later, Danny went to Liana to give her the plan of voting Evvie, saying that once she’s gone that Xander can “do nothing to you.” Liana replied that she doesn’t think Evvie is dangerous, but she knew she’d have to convince everyone to sway. She went to Shan first, who told her that blood is going to be spilled by all of them and unfortunately Liana has to spill blood first. Liana said that she does feel closest to Shan, Danny and Deshawn, sharing Shan’s vision that it should be those four in the end.

8:26 p.m. – Elsewhere, Xander was with Tiffany saying that they are locked solid with Evvie and that if the votes come her way that he’ll play his idol for her. A scared and tearful Evvie came up and Xander promised he’d give her the idol. As a plan, the ex-Yase players optioned taking out “one of the super tight three,” Danny, Deshawn or Naseer, noting that Sydney is someone they think they can work with. They all agreed on Deshawn as the most dangerous because of his social game. But Evvie was more concerned with the fact that Liana received an advantage that Tiffany knew about, but Evvie did not. Tiffany broke that news to Evvie and Evvie broke that news to Xander, assuring all of them that Liana had switched alliances to Shan and would not remain Yase-strong. Xander was concerned that Liana might steal his idol before he could play it.

8:33 p.m. – In an attempt to sway the vote away from Evvie, Xander spoke with Danny and Sydney, assuring them with honesty that “Evvie is going to be safe.” In order to gain favor with them, Xander also revealed Liana’s advantage to them, painting a bit of a target on her for continuing to keep secrets from people she’s supposed to be working with. When Xander left, Danny brought in Liana to break the news that Xander is planning on using his idol for Evvie and that he’s telling people about her own advantage. In order to be sure she can steal Xander’s idol, Liana went through the advantage once again with Shan, concerned that if Xander gives the idol to Evvie and doesn’t have it in his own possession that she might ask the wrong person the wrong question, and not gain the idol.

8:36 p.m. – After speaking with Evvie and Xander to confirm he’ll be playing his idol for Evvie, Liana went to Deshawn, Shan and Danny to disclose that the plan is they’ll use the idol to oust Deshawn. Fearing for his own safety, Deshawn realized that the only way he’ll feel completely safe is if they switch all their votes to Sydney instead. Shan did her best to convince Deshawn that the scrambling is part of what happens and to not switch the votes. At the same time, Sydney was rolling down the possible votes with Xander, worried that they might all switch votes to her in order to protect Deshawn. She then went to Shan and Liana to express that she’s “locked in” with them and Liana assured her that once she steals the idol from Xander that she’ll know she’s safe to vote Evvie.

8:39 p.m. – At tribal council, the first for all the ex-Luvu members, everyone expressed the chaos and madness of the merge. Tiffany said that it’s all because of not knowing who you can trust all over again, including people that you used to trust. Deshawn expressed his disappointment that his social game wasn’t as good as he hoped it would be and Evvie admitted that her name is obviously on the table tonight because the other four vulnerable players all come from the same tribe. But in saying that, she nudged Xander and said that she feels comfortable she’ll be safe tonight. At that point Xander polled out his parchment and idol, showing it off to everyone. Evvie then explained how close the Yase members are, as did Liana, but Deshawn thought it was a good time to bring up that Evvie told him about Xander’s idol a long time ago, painting her as a two-faced player. Liana jumped in next to announce her own advantage and, knowing Xander has his idol, asked him if he has one, assuming she’d inherit it from him. His reply was, “No, but you can have this fake [idol].” Then we saw a flashback of Evvie, Xander and Tiffany fashioning the fake idol, wrapping it in an old clue, and giving Tiffany the real idol to hold. With that it became clear that Evvie would likely be protected by Xander’s real idol, causing everyone to scramble themselves into a live tribal.

8:50 p.m. – The scrambling continued with both Deshawn and Sydney’s names being thrown out by the opposing sides. At one point Shan told Tiffany they’re voting Sydney to which Tiffany asked “So no votes on Evvie?” Evvie tried to convince Naseer to vote Deshawn out, claiming that he’s been trying to blindside Naseer all day. Naseer whispered to Sydney to vote Deshawn and by the time Shan declared “we’re done” it looked like no one had spoken much to Heather or Erika at all.

8:52 p.m. – Before voting, Deshawn asked to speak to Shan one more time, asking if Tiffany heard that they’ll be voting Sydney. Evvie took that time to huddle with Tiffany and Xander about whether or not they should use an extra vote. Deshawn also started suggesting that they switch back to Evvie in the hopes that they won’t use the idol. Eventually we saw two huddles form, one with Evvie, Xander, Tiffany, Sydney and Naseer, and everyone else in the other. The larger group called Naseer over, wondering why he wasn’t with them, and considered splitting their votes between Evvie and Sydney. In the small huddle, Sydney begged them to play the idol for her and they can all vote Deshawn out.

8:54 p.m. – At the voting booth we saw Tiffany vote Deshawn, Ricard vote Evvie, Erika vote Sydney, and Deshawn finally receive his extra vote advantage. When Jeff asked if anyone wanted to play an advantage, Sydney announced that she’d like to play her shot in the dark, sacrificing her own vote for the chance at random safety. Her scroll was “Not Safe.” Next, Tiffany raised her hand to play the idol for Evvie, but Xander urged her not to while Evvie begged her to. Tiffany took Xander’s word because it’s his idol and so she backed down without playing it. Jeff read the votes: Deshawn, Evvie, Sydney, Deshawn, Evvie, Sydney, Deshawn, Evvie, Sydney, Evvie, Sydney, Sydney. That meant Xander and Tiffany made the right call, the larger huddle made the wrong call, and Sydney left the game dejected and muttering to herself, “I shouldn’t just kept my vote.”

NEXT TIME: Shan and Naseer shake hands on voting out Evvie, but Liana is throwing out Tiffany’s name, Danny’s throwing out Naseer’s name, and Xander and Heather’s names get thrown into the mix as well.

