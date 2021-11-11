‘Survivor 41’ episode 8 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Betraydar’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the eighth episode of “Survivor 41,” the Yase three (Xander Hastings, Evvie Jagoda and Tiffany Seely) knew they were at the bottom of the totem pole. They had just narrowly survived tribal council, where Sydney Segal was sent packing instead by a one-vote margin. The other Yase member, Liana Wallace, left her old tribe in the dust when she officially joined up with the all-Black alliance consisting of Shan Smith, Deshawn Radden and Danny McCray. Were the Yase three able to survive another tribal council this week?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Survivor" recap of Season 41, Episode 8, titled "Betraydar," to find out what happened Wednesday, November 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the seventh episode, all hell broke loose after Erika Casupanan smashed the hourglass and reversed time. That meant the winners of the previous merge challenge were now eligible to be eliminated, while the losers were now safe. (Danny was none too happy about that so-called “twist.”) Ricard Foye won individual immunity and saved himself, which meant the only five people up for elimination were Sydney, Evvie, Deshawn, Danny and Naseer Muttalif. After a hectic tribal council, Sydney was sent packing. Who will be voted out tonight?

8:01 p.m. – Xander’s idol bluff at the previous tribal council sent the game into a free fall in a way many of the players didn’t expect. For Xander, the revelation that Evvie had disclosed his advantages to Deshawn prior to the merge gave him the feeling that he probably shouldn’t put as much faith in her or Tiffany as allies. Liana was also left vulnerable now, disconnected from her original Yase tribe and specifically from Evvie who she had bonded with very early in the game.

8:02 p.m. – The next morning, Evvie began her “relationship recovery” tour by touching base with Deshawn. She admitted that she was playing too hard and needs to take a step back, allowing herself to play from the bottom for a while in order to sit back and let the ones at the top of the totem pole make the calls without involving her as an option to eliminate. That being said, Tiffany and Xander were on a different tour — looking to insert themselves in the opposing alliance in any way they could, namely disavowing any allegiance to the previous Yase tribe. Separately, Deshawn, Heather Aldret and Erika all agreed that the Yase members are untrustworthy and they would not be taking any of them up on offers to work together.

8:05 p.m. – Ahead of the next reward challenge, Jeff spoke to the audience directly to alert us that he hid an advantage in the “sit out bench” that would be an opportunity for the player thinking they’re on the outside of the game to get a leg up. To determine who that person on the outside would be, Jeff randomly divided the 11 into two groups of five using a bag of rocks: Ricard, Evvie, Danny, Deshawn and Xander on team blue, Naseer, Heather, Shan, Tiffany, and Liana on team yellow. That left Erika once again with the odd rock and sitting out with the opportunity at an advantage. But before the challenge could begin, Xander volunteered to sit out instead, explaining that Erika deserves the chance at food after being on Exile Island for two days. Jeff let him do it and so they swapped spots.

8:09 p.m. – In the challenge, Liana and Shan got yellow off to a strong start, but Deshawn was able to catch up with Heather and by the time the last member of each team was jumping into the water they were dead even. All the while, Xander was looking under the sit out bench as best he could, but didn’t see the clue sitting on one of the rafters. Unfortunately for him, he didn’t have much more time because once the blue team got to the puzzle, Evvie jumped on it already knowing how to solve it and completed it within seconds, giving herself, Erika, Danny, Deshawn and Ricard the win. As winners they’d be enjoying grilled cheese back at camp while the others sit and watch.

8:17 p.m. – Back at camp, while the winners went off to enjoy their lunch, the losers felt broken down by the dynamics of the game. The losing team this time was very similar to the losing team for the merge feast challenge, creating a divide of players with food in their bellies and players without. For Shan, the emotional break down gave her more clarity about the real reason why she’s in the game — to win. During this time she used the time to coalesce a group of players targeting Evvie for the next elimination. One of the people she went to was Xander, who told us in a confessional that part of the reason he wanted to swap with Erika is the opportunity to be with the losers to discuss options and find new allies. He welcomed the opportunity to rejoin with Liana and Shan in a vote against Evvie.

8:19 p.m. – Naseer was less inclined to sit around and sulk, instead choosing to go foraging for food. He found papaya and brought it back to the camp by the time the reward winners had returned. Ricard went to taste the papaya, upsetting Shan who thought he should have left all of the papaya for the losers considering he just had a lunch of sandwiches and chips. Once again it was a moment of separation between Ricard and Shan. Ricard took the moment as Shan possibly resenting him in the game for winning rewards that she didn’t, and potentially upsetting their alliance.

8:26 p.m. – For the immunity challenge the players were asked to balance a block between their head and a wooden frame while on their tip toes. To tempt the players with another risk, Jeff offered up two options: 1) any individual that wants to sit out the challenge they can in exchange for a single portion of rice, or 2) if as a group they offer up multiple people to sit out, he’d give them a whole bag of rice that all of them can enjoy for three days. When they asked how many players would have to sit out, Jeff said they can bargain — they offered two, he countered with seven and then Shan said they can offer up five people and Jeff agreed on that deal. Immediately, no one wanted to volunteer to sit out and so Shan said she would. Naseer was the next to offer to sit out, agreeing with Shan that giving the tribe food is worth sitting out. Still, no one else wanted to sit out until Xander said that he’ll sit out if Jeff accepts a deal of four and someone else sits out with him. Jeff took that deal, leading to Ricard stepping up to sit out as well. With that, Shan, Naseer, Ricard and Xander all gave up their chance at immunity in order to earn three days worth of rice for the tribe.

8:30 p.m. – As soon as the challenge got underway, both Deshawn, Tiffany and Erika all flopped, dropping their blocks and leaving only Danny, Evvie, Liana and Heather to compete. Quickly, Liana and Heather started shaking in the legs, but it was Danny that dropped next. Liana dropped shortly after at the three minute mark. It wasn’t much longer before Heather dropped as well, giving Evvie the win just short of four minutes into the start of the challenge.

8:38 p.m. – Evvie’s win destroyed the alliance’s plans of sending her home next and set the stage for another chaotic day of scrambling. First up was Liana and Xander at the water well switching the vote to Tiffany as “the only option,” though Liana’s ultimate plan would be to flush out Xander’s idol in the process. Elsewhere, Shan, Naseer, Ricard and Danny agreed the vote would be between Xander and Tiffany, planning to split the vote between the two to flush out the idol. Later though, Danny and Deshawn went to Shan and suggested they split between Tiffany and Naseer instead, thinking this is the time to catch Naseer off guard because later he’ll know he’s on the chopping block. But Shan stressed that Xander is a bigger threat and they need to take the opportunity to get him while they can. Shan’s insistence on her point of view rubbed Deshawn the wrong way, causing him to pull her aside so that she knows it’s off-putting when she doesn’t listen to other people.

8:42 p.m. – Shan went to Naseer to inform him that they offered up his name as the vote to Xander, but Naseer wasn’t happy with that and so he asked them to go back to Xander and give Heather’s name instead. After hearing Heather’s name from Shan, Xander’s “betraydar” went off, alerting him that he may actually be a target and that he needs to find where the lie is. In a talk with Tiffany, they agreed that Heather wouldn’t make sense as a vote and so Tiffany started to think that she’s the actual target. She went to everyone, offering to work with them and evening threatening some of them that her going rogue isn’t going to be great for them. When Heather found out that her name was being used as the decoy, she became worried that both Naseer and Xander might use their idols, leaving her with the most votes and going home. She also clocked Shan for being the one going around telling everyone what to do.

8:49 p.m. – At tribal, Jeff wanted to know the decision that led to the four players sitting out the challenge. Shan said that the pastor in her came out and she did not care about earning credit for her sacrifice and just wanted everyone to have something they need. Naseer’s decision came from a similar place, though he added that he didn’t think he’d win, but Xander’s position was more about being a martyr again so that people who haven’t eaten would have a chance to eat again. Heather, Danny and Tiffany all admitted to competing because they didn’t necessarily feel comfortable enough to sit out. Eventually the conversation turned to what the temperature was like at camp for the vote and Evvie disclosed that not a single person had a conversation with her about who to vote for. Danny took that opportunity to point out that Evvie, Tiffany and Xander made a huge theatrical display at the last tribal, but the following morning all went around camp campaigning for themselves. That left everyone else feeling like they don’t know if they can trust any of them because it could just be more theatrics to throw everyone off. Evvie said that Tiffany and Xander were willing to sacrifice her and the only reason she was saved is because Sydney played her shot in the dark and lost her vote. Evvie tried to make the case that clearly she doesn’t want to work with Xander and Tiffany anymore, but not sure if anyone bought it.

8:53 p.m. – Just before Jeff moved to start the voting, Heather asked if she could speak with a few people first. She went to Erika with a plan to have the two of them, Tiffany, Evvie and Liana all vote for Naseer. At the same time, Ricard and Shan turned to Xander and said he might want to use his idol because it seemed like Heather might be switching the vote to him. Once Liana told Shan about Heather’s plan, Shan opted toward switching the vote to Heather instead. Deshawn was not okay with that plan, but Shan urged it, causing Deshawn to shut down again and feel like she wasn’t willing to take any other opinions into account. Still, Ricard was in Xander’s ear pushing him to play his idol.

8:56 p.m. – After the votes, Jeff asked if anyone wanted to play an advantage, but no one stepped up and so he read the votes: Xander, Xander, Heather, Heather, Naseer, Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany. With all the theatrics, Tiffany became the first member of the jury and none of the two idols the group tried to flush actually got flushed. Back at square one with multiple relationships damaged? Looks like it!

NEXT TIME: Naseer wants to know from Heather why she threw his name under the bus while Shan’s relationships with Ricard and Deshawn continue to fall apart over her communication style.

