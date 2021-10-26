‘Survivor 41’ fans believe Genie Chen was the correct boot in episode 5 [POLL RESULTS]

The fifth episode of “Survivor 41” was another tough one for the Ua tribe. The unlucky green tribe lost their fourth Immunity Challenge, resulting in the three remaining tribemates, Genie Chen, Ricard Foye and Shan Smith, having to vote out yet another member. While there was some back and forth over who to take out, allies Ricard and Shan ultimately chose each other as they both voted out Genie, and fans generally agree with this decision.

In the latest Gold Derby poll results, which asked fans to vote for who they think Ua should have booted, 44% agree with the tribe’s choice to take out Genie. Ricard isn’t too far behind, though, netting 42% of the vote. While Genie seemed to be a loyal player overall, she simply did not make as strong enough of a bond with Ricard and Shan to break them apart. However, if anyone was going to turn on the other it was Shan, who we saw pondering whether to take out the bigger threat in Ricard.

Shan racked up only 14% of the vote from users, despite wielding a great deal of power in the game. Not only does she now have a three-way shared idol but she also has an extra vote advantage. It speaks to Shan as a compelling protagonist worth rooting for that even though she is probably the biggest threat among the three, voters did not think she should have been voted out.

Now, Ricard and Shan are a tribe of two, and based on the previews for the October 27 episode, they probably won’t have to face the dreaded scenario of losing another challenge and having to compete in some sort of fire tie-breaker. But it remains to be seen if the duo will come to regret taking out Genie down the line.

