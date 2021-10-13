‘Survivor 41’ fans think JD Robinson should have gotten the boot in Episode 3, not Brad Reese [POLL RESULTS]

“Survivor 41” fans disagree once again on the castaway who should have been booted in Episode 3. Brad Reese was voted out by his Ua tribe, having not made strong enough social bonds with most of his tribe and wielding two different advantages that ultimately went unplayed. But viewers think the Ua tribe should have taken out the other major target of discussion in last week’s episode, JD Robinson, instead.

JD received the most votes in our poll results asking who the tribe should have voted out, collecting 54% of the total. The young castaway was caught with an extra vote advantage in his pants and had to issue an apology to his allies, Shan Smith and Ricard Foye. JD then gave his advantage to Shan for safekeeping, which may have convinced her and Ricard to keep him in the end. Brad came in second place in the poll with 21% of voters agreeing with the Ua tribe’s decision to boot the rancher.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 41’

Of Episode 3’s non-targets, Ricard received the most amount of votes at 15%. Ricard is one of the biggest players of the season thus far but he has yet to face the crosshairs at Tribal Council, other than a random vote from Genie Chen in the premiere. Speaking of Genie, the grocery clerk came in at 7% of the vote, while Shan received just 3%. The self-proclaimed mafia pastor leads our odds in who Gold Derby users predict will win “Survivor 41,” so it is no surprise that she did not receive many votes in this poll.

Brad was the fourth person to be eliminated from “Survivor 41,” following Eric Abraham and Sara Wilson in Episode 1 and David Voce in Episode 2. Who will be voted out next?

