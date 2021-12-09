‘Survivor 41’: Jeff Probst surprises Final 5 with twist none of them expected (or wanted)

Typically on “Survivor,” Jeff Probst ends every episode by instructing the remaining castaways to grab their torches and head back to camp. But that wasn’t the case at the end of the penultimate episode of Season 41. Instead, the host surprised the Final 5 (Deshawn Radden, Erika Casupanan, Heather Aldret, Ricard Foye and Xander Hastings) by telling them that with just three days to go, they would all be starting over from scratch on a brand new island. Talk about a twist none of them expected (or wanted).

“Congratulations, you’ve made it to the Final 5,” he told the players shortly after snuffing Danny McCray‘s torch. “Tonight you will leave here and be taken to a new island where you will once again start over with only minimal supplies. Over the next three days you will have two immunity challenges, two tribal councils, one fire-making tie-breaker, and one winner.” Seeing their shocked reactions, Jeff responded, “You wanted the adventure of a lifetime? You’re gettin’ it. Grab your torches. Head to your new camp.”

This marks the latest twist in what’s become one of the twistiest “Survivor” seasons of all time. First there was the “Shot in the Dark” dice, which gave every player a 1/6 chance of saving themselves if they thought they were on the chopping block (they just had to give up their vote as payment). The dice expired last week with only Sydney Segal having used it. Then there was the hourglass smash, in which Erika turned back time and changed the results of the previous merge challenge. More recently, Deshawn experienced the “Do or Die” twist, in which he had to play a guessing game at tribal council with potentially disastrous results. He guessed the correct box, a 1/3 chance, and so he saved his life in the game.

The Final 5 will arrive at their new island home at the start of the three-hour finale of “Survivor 41,” which airs on CBS on Wednesday, December 15 from 8-11 p.m. Who do you think will go on to join the show’s iconic winners list: Deshawn, Erika, Heather, Ricard or Xander?

