‘Survivor 41’ Ponderosa video: Evvie Jagoda asks viewers, ‘Why even keep watching this season?’ [WATCH]

Evvie Jagoda is happy with her “Survivor” experience, but isn’t exactly pleased with how she went out. In this week’s Ponderosa video, Evvie discusses being voted out of the game and how she still isn’t quite sure how it went down. “I really wanna know what happened,” says Evvie, with only Xander Hastings voting with her in the end. Evvie adds that she’s not a fan of the twist of splitting the merged tribe into two teams and having them go to two separate Tribal Councils. “I hate that twist. I’ve always hated that twist.” Watch the full “Survivor 41” Ponderosa video above.

Evvie explains that it was tough to move forward once the tribes merged, considering how much of a minority position she was in with her Yase tribe. “I could never really get my legs under me at the merge and if they had let me get one more, I think I would’ve gotten there, so they were right to get me out,” she admits.

The video also features a tender moment between Evvie and the first juror, Tiffany Seely. The two sit down for a conversation where Tiffany asks Evvie why she refers to herself as “queer” instead of “lesbian” or “gay.” Evvie explains how she and her generation find queer to be an umbrella term for gay, lesbian, bisexual and pansexual. Evvie expresses how she is proud to have been part of a conversation that could influence how Tiffany, a teacher, will interact with her students in the future.

“I didn’t win but I did such awesome things,” boasts Evvie, making reference to the puzzle she finished in record time in Episode 8. “I literally retired a puzzle because I did it so damn fast.” Now that she and second juror Naseer Muttalif, both fan favorites, are out of the game, Evvie jokes, “Why even keep watching this season?”

The eight castaways still in the running to win the $1 million grand prize are Xander, Shan Smith, Heather Aldret, Erika Casupanan, Ricard Foye, Danny McCray, Deshawn Radden and Liana Wallace.

