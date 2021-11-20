‘Survivor 41’ Ponderosa video: Naseer Muttalif reveals why he didn’t play idol [WATCH]

Naseer Muttalif was on the wrong end of a blindside on this week’s episode of “Survivor 41,” being voted out with a hidden Immunity Idol in his pocket. In a new Ponderosa video filmed after Naseer left the game, the sales manager delves into why he did not play his idol. “It was a huge blindside,” he admits, adding that he trusted Shan Smith more than he should have. “That was my problem.” Watch the “Survivor 41” Ponderosa video above.

First juror Tiffany Seely asked Naseer why he did not play his idol, and as it turns out, he simply thought the numbers were on his side to pull off a clean vote against Heather Aldret. “That’s why they call it blindside, Mama,” he quipped. Naseer took out his idol and wore it around his neck, saying that at least no one can vote him off at Ponderosa. Despite failing to save himself in the game, “The way I played, I’m really proud,” he states.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 42’ — Premiere date announced

The video also features Naseer learning how to cook a meal with the chef and bonding with the third juror, Evvie Jagoda. Naseer does not seem to have many hard feelings about his “Survivor” journey being cut short. “There is nothing like the ‘Survivor’ experience to me in my life,” he beams.

The 36-year-old partly learned English through watching “Survivor,” so it was a major milestone to get to play it. “When I was able to play ‘Survivor’ and do all these interviews in English, one on one conversations with Jeff Probst, what else [do] I need?”

The eight castaways still in the running to win the $1 million grand prize are Shan, Heather, Xander Hastings, Erika Casupanan, Ricard Foye, Danny McCray, Deshawn Radden and Liana Wallace.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.