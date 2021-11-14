‘Survivor 41’ Ponderosa video: Tiffany Seely trashes players for making ‘dumbest, stupidest’ move ever [WATCH]

Moments after being eliminated from “Survivor 41,” cameras caught up with Tiffany Seely as she made the trek to her new residence at the jury house, otherwise known as Ponderosa. She immediately started trashing her former players for voting her out instead of the three people who had hidden immunity idols, Xander Hastings, Naseer Muttalif and Shan Smith. “The dumbest, stupidest ‘Survivor’ move ever is to leave all of those people sitting in there with idols,” she declared. “And they take me out. Is that like the most stupidest thing you’ve heard in your entire life?” Watch the “Survivor 41” Ponderosa video above.

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

Bracing herself against a tree, the visibly upset castaway stated, “[They left] three people sitting in a merge with 10 people left now, with three of them holding idols or advantages, not even flushing them. It’s one thing to get me out, but flush an idol. Make it look good. They flushed nothing tonight.” She sighed, “Tiffany was the bigger threat? I’m embarrassed for them. Honestly, I’m embarrassed for them. I hope they see this and I hope they cringe.”

On her way to meet with Dr. Rae, Tiffany joked, “If I didn’t lose at least 15 pounds, put me on the Yase beach and leave me there for another 10 days. Starve me.” She then told the doctor, “I can’t wait to see who’s next. And then I’m gonna laugh in their face. Haha, stupid fool, you should have played it smarter. Dumb fools.”

Dr. Rae informed Tiffany that her blood pressure was a “bit high” from all the excitement. You think?! The 47-year-old New Yorker then stepped on the scale and learned that she’d lost 16 pounds during her “Survivor” journey. “I played hard, I kept it light, I enjoyed myself. I don’t have a million dollars, but I feel like a million bucks,” she smiled.

Also in the Ponderosa video, Tiffany joked about receiving Sia‘s prize money, she gazed at herself in the mirror for the first time in 16 days, and she floated the idea of doing the “‘Survivor’ cleanse” every year. Tiffany will live alone at Ponderosa until the second jury member is voted out next week.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.