‘Survivor 41’ power rankings: Shan Smith and Liana Wallace are in control at the merge

On last week’s sixth episode of “Survivor 41,” Jeff Probst dropped the bombshell of the merge challenge on the 12 remaining castaways, resulting in half of them believing themselves safe at the next tribal council and half of them facing an individual immunity challenge to determine their fate. The not-quite-merge set the stage for Erika Casupanan, chosen by a majority of her former Luvu tribe mates to go to Exile Island, to possibly “change history” by flipping the script on the merge challenge and switching the immune to vulnerable, and the vulnerable to immune.

But before we see Erika makes her historic decision on the seventh episode, it’s time to assess where every player is at in the game and rank their chances at becoming the 41st sole Survivor. Below we roll out our first power rankings of the season, taking into account strategy, relationships, and of course the notorious “winner’s edit.” Read our thoughts, comment down below and then update your predictions for who YOU think will win this season.

1. Shan Smith – 82/25 odds to win

2. Liana Wallace – 11/2 odds to win

Of the many new advantages we’ve seen so far, none has worked as well as the decision to bring members of opposing tribes together ahead of the merge. In Shan and Liana’s pre-merge time together they built a genuine bond with one another, prompting Shan to deeply question the early alliances she made at Ua against the natural one she made so quickly with Liana. Arriving at the merge phase, Shan and Liana touched base and agreed to remain as low key as possible, suspecting that they’d become a target if they were known to be close. They also combined with Deshawn and Danny in a “Big Brother”-style Cookout alliance, vowing to remain loyal to each other and to let the easy votes happen so long as none of the four of them are targets. Though Liana is in a solid position with Evvie and Tiffany as additional allies, Shan has multiple advantages, experience at navigating tribal council, has proven herself a master manipulator, and is receiving, by far, the best edit of the season. It’s hard to imagine that with all the screen time Shan has received so far that she isn’t bound to be one of our finalists.

3. Deshawn Radden – 37/10 odds to win

4. Danny McCray – 18/1 odds to win

Unlike Shan and Liana, Deshawn and Danny are, so far, strategizing from a place of fear rather than a place of power. A couple weeks ago they devised a plan to throw a challenge so that they could go to tribal council, fearing that entering a merge six-strong would put Luvu at a major disadvantage. That didn’t happen, but instead of using those numbers as a strength, they entered the merge phase still fearing that the women would align to oust the men as soon as possible, and willingly through their own tribe mate Erika under the bus after sending her to Exile. Until these two start playing with confidence, not fear, it’ll be hard to rank them above Shan and Liana, but we should fully expect to see them make it far on the coattails of the women they fear.

5. Evvie Jagoda – 5/1 odds to win

6. Tiffany Seely – 15/1 odds to win

In the first few episodes, Evvie seemed poised to be one of the season’s power players. Her screen time has waned a little recently, but she’s still navigating back and forth between a female alliance with Tiffany and Liana and her working relationship to Xander. It’s looking like Liana may choose to steal Xander’s immunity idol from him, leaving him mostly powerless and worth nothing to Evvie, likely drawing her back closer to Liana. It’s a guess, but Evvie will probably get swooped up in an alliance with Liana and Shan and make it far. Tiffany is a more perceptive player than Evvie, but she’s also more aggressive which isn’t going to sit well with a power hungry player like Shan.

7. Ricard Foye – 18/1 odds to win

8. Sydney Segal – 100/1 odds to win

Ricard and Sydney are in similar positions to Evvie and Tiffany because of their connections to players ranked higher, but they look less like winners than them simply because their edits haven’t been as strong. Both Ricard and Sydney have in fact gotten a decent amount of screen time so far, but some of that time has been negative. Sydney was an option to be voted out from Luvu first at one point, seemingly unliked by some of the members of her tribe, and Ricard’s alliance with Shan took a severe nosedive over their shared mistrust of each other. Shan may use Ricard for a couple votes, but once she’s secure enough in her new alliance, she’s going to want to cut him loose. If Erika changes history and Sydney becomes vulnerable at the first merge tribal, she’ll be on the chopping block along with Evvie, and could very well go home much earlier than she expects.

9. Naseer Muttalif – 66/1 odds to win

10. Xander Hastings – 82/1 odds to win

You’d think that having a hidden immunity idol going into the merge phase of the competition would put you in a better spot, but not this season. Not this season where Jeff also handed out an advantage that allows a player to steal your idol simply by asking for it. As if it wasn’t going to be hard enough for Xander and Naseer to not be immunity challenge threats, that Liana knows they both have idols and can essentially take her pick of whose idol she wants to steal makes it near impossible for either guy to sit comfortably. Naseer is a little more sturdy in the game because of his relationship to Danny and Deshawn, who may have a bit of influence on Liana’s ear, but give him a couple immunity wins (or even just one) and Danny and Deshawn will be itching to sacrifice him, too.

11. Erika Casupanan – 50/1 odds to win

12. Heather Aldret – 100/1 odds to win

There is not much to say here about two players barely shown at all. Heather’s crowning moment so far was failing to finish her part in a team challenge, breaking down into tears because of it and then being praised by her cast mates and Jeff for not giving up. Erika was similarly absent from every episode until the most recent where she was handed a historic power that will almost certainly be a catalyst for her elimination. It’s hard to imagine the edit would ghost either player if they were instrumental in the long-term effects of the rest of the game, let alone serious contenders for the win.

