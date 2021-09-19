Sight unseen, ‘Survivor 41’ fans think Deshawn Radden will win: He’s ‘charming, devious, resilient’

“Survivor 41” doesn’t even premiere until September 22, but fans already think they know who will win: Deshawn Radden. This 26-year-old medical student from Miami, FL, who describes himself as “charming, devious, resilient,” will start out the game as a member of the blue Luvu tribe (see the tribe divisions). Deshawn leads Gold Derby’s early winner predictions with 4/1 odds, just ahead of his Luvu tribe-mate, ex-NFL player Danny McCray, at 5/1 odds. Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ odds? Hurry and make your “Survivor 41” predictions before next Wednesday’s debut.

“Every time I set a new goal and accomplish it, I become most proud of that goal,” Deshawn proclaimed in his CBS profile. “Most recently, I’m most proud to be in medical school, with a master’s and bachelor’s degree under my belt. I sense that within this next year I’ll be most proud of winning ‘Survivor.'”

When asked which former castaway he’ll play the game like, Deshawn responded, “Well, I mean let’s be real here, my game will be unprecedented! But I see my game being most like Cirie Fields socially and mentally, with a sprinkle of Wendell Holland for pulling out competition wins in the clutch and jury management. I’ll be like Cirie and Wendell’s love child!”

Deshawn thinks he has a chance of being the last person standing because of a combination of social, mental and physical skills. As he explained, “I studied the game of ‘Survivor’ like I would study for a medical school test, and what I have found is that in order to outwit, outplay and outlast, you must have all three skills and these skills must work harmoniously together and shine at different points in the game. I feel like I am self-aware, which is something a lot of people lack. I am analytical enough to pick up on social cues and smart enough to critically think through obstacles that may present themselves, without becoming flustered. I know that I’m physically enough to help my team do well in challenges in the beginning and win challenges past the merge, but also, cunning enough to get any physical threats voted out before the game becomes individual. I am persuasive, but non-threatening. I have street smarts and book smarts, and am empathetic enough to be read as trustworthy. I truly feel like I have the recipe to win!”

Host Jeff Probst recently unveiled the identities of the 18 all-new cast members. Watch Deshawn’s video profile above. The reality TV show was delayed for over a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but it finally started filming in Fiji in April. Because of additional coronavirus safety protocols, “Survivor” Season 41 will follow a shorter 26-day schedule, down from 39 days. The winner will also be revealed on the island (like in Season 1), as opposed to months later at the live reunion show.

