‘Survivor 41’ predictions: Now YOU can predict who will win and who’ll be voted out first

Now that we know the identities of 18 all-new castaways for “Survivor 41,” it’s time to jump into Gold Derby’s predictions center and make your predictions. Who will win “Survivor” 2021? Who will be voted out first in the September 22 season premiere? Give us your first picks right now to prove your worth as the smartest “Survivor” fan out there. Jeff Probst hosts the long-running program for CBS and has promised this will be of the most dangerous seasons of all time.

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will earn eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free and easy to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for? You can change your predictions later at any time before the next episode airs on CBS.

Last season our user Vinny topped 525 others on the overall Season 40 leaderboard to win our “Survivor” contest. He predicted all 74 questions throughout the season with leading 68.41% accuracy and a 127,878 point score. Rounding out the Top 5 were our users Axolotlman at 66.98%, Russell_James at 66.98%, jjherkenhoff at 62.54% and PlayerOne at 61.11%.

Here are the questions you can answer each week in our “Survivor 41” predictions game:

Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Who will be voted out at tribal council?

Who will win Reward?

Who will win Immunity?

Will a hidden immunity idol be played?

Will anybody quit or be medevaced/removed?

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 41’

The 18 all-new castaways will be divided into three separate tribes. They are: Brad Reese, Danny McCray, David Voce, Deshawn Radden, Eric Abraham, Erika Casupanan, Evvie Jagoda, Genie Chen, Heather Aldret, Jairus Robinson, Liana Wallace, Naseer Muttalif, Ricard Foye, Sara Wilson, Shantel Smith, Sydney Segal, Tiffany Seely and Xander Hastings. See high-res photos of the players right here.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.