‘Survivor 41’: Is the Shot in the Dark twist a bust? [POLL]

So far on “Survivor 41,” there have been six eliminations and still no one has used their Shot in the Dark die advantage. Is the twist a bust? (Vote in our poll below.) Remember, this brand new wrinkle to the game essentially puts one-sixth of an immunity idol in every single player’s pocket. In order to activate the power, they have to wager their vote by putting their six-sided die into the urn and then get lucky by drawing the “safe” parchment. Each player can only use the so-called “Hail Mary” twist once per game.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 41’

Looking back, it’s easy to play armchair quarterback and say that Eric Abraham, Sara Wilson, David Voce, Brad Reese, JD Robinson and Genie Chen all should have played their die for their one-in-six chance of being safe. In the event they had, all votes cast against them wouldn’t have counted and the person with the next highest number of votes would have had their torches snuffed by Jeff Probst.

Essentially what the Shot in the Dark twist does is make it ultra imperative for the castaways to blindside their desired opponents. Why? Because if they spill the beans before tribal council and let someone know they’re in danger, that person will obviously roll their die for the chance of staying in the game. That’s why we’ve seen so many blindsides during this 41st season, and we haven’t even reached the merge yet.

In the event more than one person utilizes the twist at the same tribal council, executive producer Matt Van Wagenen has explained that the one-in-six odds of drawing the “safe” parchment will remain the same for each castaway, regardless of who “rolled” first. That suggests we could see multiple contestants being saved in the same episode from this unique twist.

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

“Survivor” superfans on social media have been debating the merits of the Shot in the Dark twist. Here’s just a sampling of what they have to say:

Brett: “You only get to play it once, why play it pre-merge? People will use it when they know they are getting the majority vote and are so close to the money.”

Chris: “You might get one person using it the whole game. It seems no matter the twist, people on ‘Survivor’ or ‘Big Brother’ are scared to use anything for fear of making themselves a ‘target’ for playing the game.”

Jessie: “It means you have to work harder for the blindside. Make sure the person going home doesn’t have a reason to try for it and mess up the plans. Should every single one of those voted out have played it? Sure. But they didn’t know what we did.”

Joe: “Too little reward for the risk. It may get used once or twice at most. Odds are against it working. Kind of glad because it turns ‘Survivor’ into a game of chance.”

Thomas: “Yea should have had 50 percent or at least 33 percent chance. 1 out of 6 is really no chance.”

Devyn: “I think it’ll be used in the merge. Players are still valuing their vote over the chance at safety because of small tribes. Also, everyone that has been voted out probably didn’t think it was them.”

Connie: “I forgot they even had it!”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.