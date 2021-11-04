‘Survivor 41’: Did Sydney Segal deserve to be eliminated at the merge? [POLL]

Episode 7 of “Survivor 41” ended in the most dramatic Tribal Council of the season to date. After Erika Casupanan smashed the hourglass that resulted in the winners of last week’s challenge becoming vulnerable, it was a mad scramble to determine who to vote out, with multiple advantages played and past alliances betrayed. Sydney Segal was the unfortunate victim of a chaotic Tribal Council, going out in a very close 5-4-3 vote. But did the merged tribe ultimately make the right call?

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

With half the tribe safe from being voted out, six players were forced to compete in the first individual Immunity Challenge of the season: Danny McCray, Deshawn Radden, Evvie Jagoda, Naseer Muttalif, Ricard Foyé and Sydney. Ricard won, leaving only five players eligible to be eliminated. Danny, Deshawn, Liana, Ricard and Shan all wanted to take out Evvie, but Xander Hastings made it clear that he would use his idol on her. Deshawn found out that he was going to be getting votes from the former Yase tribe, which caused him to come up with an alternative plan to throw votes on Sydney just in case.

In the middle of all of this, Liana Wallace wanted to rob Xander of his idol using her Knowledge Is Power advantage, but it backfired at Tribal Council when it was revealed that he gave his idol to Tiffany Seely. This kickstarted a “live” Tribal Council full of whispers and changing plans.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 41’

Deshawn used his extra vote, Tiffany contemplated using her idol on Evvie and Sydney played her shot in the dark, but it did not work out for her. Evvie, Tiffany and Xander voted for Deshawn while the rest of the tribe split their votes between Evvie and Sydney, with the latter earning just one more vote than the former.

It was curious to see the group not vote out Evvie after all of that, considering Sydney seemed to be a loyal member of the former Luvu tribe. Three of Sydney’s former tribemates, Erika, Heather Aldret and Naseer, ended up voting for her, all of whom she had problems with, so it’s possible that her poor social game ended up being her demise.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.