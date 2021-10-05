‘Survivor 41’ fans overwhelmingly vote Tiffany should have been booted in episode 2 [POLL RESULTS]

“Survivor 41” fans are nearly united in who they think should have gotten the boot in Episode 2 instead of David Voce. The Yase tribe decided to take out the 34-year-old neurosurgeon at the end of last week’s episode, which surprised many viewers considering there were more obvious targets available to take out. Tiffany Seely struggled hard in the Immunity Challenge, arguably costing her tribe the win, but her allies, Evvie Jagoda and Liana Wallace, decided to stay strong with her and go along with Tiffany’s target, Voce.

But fans think Tiffany should have been voted out instead. In a poll posted the day after Episode 2, a whopping 89.29% of Gold Derby users voted that Yase should have booted Tiffany. This was likely influenced by Yase’s continued failure to win a challenge, with Tiffany being called a “liability” in that respect by Voce. Gold Derby users also thought Tiffany should have been voted out in the premiere, though with far less of a consensus.

Xander Hastings had the next highest amount of votes in our poll results with 7.14% of users believing he was the best option to take out. Xander found the Beware Advantage in Episode 2, on top of his previously attained extra vote. The problem is, having the Beware Advantage means he cannot vote at Tribal Council until a castaway on each of the other tribes finds theirs. Some may have believed that this was a good opportunity to take out Xander when he still does not have a vote.

Meanwhile, 3.57% of voters thought Voce was the right person to boot. The neurosurgeon essentially became a default boot after Tiffany expressed her fear that Xander might still play an idol at Tribal Council. Evvie and Liana did not receive a single vote in the poll, which corresponds with the two of them largely controlling their tribe at this point. Hopefully, the Yase tribe’s luck will turn around in the forthcoming third episode of “Survivor 41.”

