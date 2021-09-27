‘Survivor 41’ viewers think Yase tribe should have voted out Tiffany Seely in premiere [POLL RESULTS]

“Survivor 41” premiered last week and fans are already arguing about who should have been voted out first. It was 50-year-old cyber security analyst Eric Abraham that had the misfortune of being the first boot of the season, having been voted out unanimously by his Yase tribe. But some fans think they made the wrong call, according to our recent poll.

Abraham had argued earlier in the episode that Tiffany Seely wasn’t pulling her weight in the first challenge and was thus a weak link who should be targeted first. This didn’t work for tribemates Evvie Jagoda and Liana Wallace, who informed Tiffany of Abraham’s plan and proceeded to convince the rest of the tribe to take him out.

While 42.86% agreed with the Yase tribe that Abraham was the correct person to take out first, 44.9% said that it should have been Tiffany instead. One could make the argument that physical strength is more necessary this season than ever, but it seems that Tiffany integrated better with her tribe than Abraham. And with the game shortening from 39 days to 26, it may be all the more important for tribes and alliances to be as cohesive as possible moving forward.

Meanwhile, only a handful of fans thought it should have been Evvie, Liana or David Voce to go first, amassing 4.08% of the vote apiece, while Xander Hastings didn’t get a single vote in the poll. Xander earned an extra vote advantage in the premiere which may come in handy as numbers dwindle.

Here are the complete results of the poll for who Yase should have voted out first:

Tiffany Seely – 44.9% Eric Abraham – 42.86% Evvie Jagoda – 4.08% (TIE) David Voce – 4.08% (TIE) Liana Wallace – 4.08% (TIE) Xander Hastings – 0%

