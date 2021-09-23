Did ‘Survivor 41’ tribes Yase and Ua vote out the right players in Episode 1? [POLLS]

“Survivor 41” has arrived at long last, airing a supersized two-hour premiere on Wednesday night. The 18 new castaways helped kick off a whole new era of the show and by the end of the night, two of them saw their “Survivor” dreams die as they were voted out by their tribes. After the Luvu tribe won the first Immunity Challenge, Yase and Ua went to Tribal Council where they booted 50-year-old cyber security analyst Eric Abraham and 23-year-old healthcare consultant Sara Wilson, respectively. But did the tribes vote out the right players in the end? Vote in our Episode 1 polls below.

At Yase, two clear-cut options presented themselves when it came to figuring out who to send home first: Abraham or Tiffany Seely. Tiffany’s troubles began when Abraham gossiped behind her back about her not carrying her weight at the first challenge. Tiffany soon learned of this from Liana Wallace, who joined Evvie Jagoda in turning the tables on Abraham instead. Evvie stressed the importance of not simply targeting the women first, as is often the case in the pre-merge, and wanted to keep Tiffany as a loyal ally moving forward. While David Voce pointed out the need to preserve challenge strength in such a physically demanding season, he and Xander Hastings ultimately sided with the women in voting out Abraham unanimously.

For the Ua tribe, things weren’t so simple as Sara tearfully acknowledged her failure to complete the Immunity Challenge puzzle. But Ricard Foye had other plans as he already had his eye set on taking out social threat JD Robinson. While he got the women to agree, Brad Reese was not on board with this plan, openly stating that either Sara or Shan Smith should go, as they happened to be right in front of him. Brad informed JD of what the rest of the tribe had planned. At Tribal Council, the tribe that claimed to be unified and peaceful descended into chaos as they whispered new gameplans to each other. Brad’s name was thrown out as a potential third option, and while he did get one vote in the end, Brad, JD, Ricard and Shan all opted for the safe bet and took out Sara.

What we ultimately saw were two opposing strategies from Ua and Yase. While it seems that Ua valued strength in challenges when taking out Sara, Yase was all about the social bonds forged between the remaining five tribemates, and Abraham didn’t fit into that equation. For the long term, Yase probably made the correct move and could be a more successful unit moving forward, while it remains to be seen if the Ua tribe can come back from such a tense Tribal Council, with JD still in Ricard’s crosshairs. But what do you think? Did the Yase and Ua tribes make their best plays by voting out Abraham and Sara?

