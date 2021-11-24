‘Survivor 41’ video recap for episode 9: ‘There’s a lot of volatility’ [WATCH]

“Jeff missed a big opportunity,” exclaims Gold Derby’s Marcus James Dixon after “Survivor’s” unexpected double elimination. He joins Kevin Jacobson and Matt Noble in our weekly Gold Derby “Survivor 41” slugfest. Marcus explains, “With the twist of separating them into two tribes, Jeff should have asked them to drop their buffs and said, ‘You are no longer merged, for one week.’” Watch the lively discussion on Season 41, Episode 9, titled “Who’s Who in the Zoo,” in our video recap above.

The episode saw the merged tribe, split in two at the immunity challenge. After the challenge, the two groups head to different beaches and separate tribal councils. While this twist was last used only two seasons ago, Marcus is correct that it acts as a temporary un-merging. And it caused havoc for fan favorites Nasseer Muttalif and Evvie Jagoda, who were voted out of the game.

There are now only eight contenders vying for the title of Sole Survivor. Matt reveals, “Moving forward we have some interesting dynamics at play. We have a group of four: Liana Wallace, Shan Smith, Deshawn Radden and Danny McCray. It looks like Ricard Foye has joined to add a fifth.”

Kevin explains, “I just feel like there’s a lot of volatility in that group of five. They do not seem like a group that is going to go lockstep to the end.” Matt says, “If the group of five sticks together they can just pick off the other three, if Xander Hastings (who still has an idol) doesn’t go on a run. But, if that group fractures, then Heather Aldret and Erika Casupanan (who seem to be working together) as well as Xander will have power. You could have Danny and Deshawn on one side with Liana, Shan and Ricard on the other. Heather, Erika and Xander will either be sitting ducks or in the position of power.”

Currently at Gold Derby, Deshawn is the frontrunner to win at 85/25 odds. However none of these contributors are picking him. Matt predicts, “Shan is still quite well placed. She still has enough connections and ties. She’s had a shaky couple of weeks, but no one is in a great position to win the game at the moment.” At Gold Derby Shan is in third place with 4/1 odds. Marcus asserts, “I’m sticking with Ricard, this was a great episode for him. He had a huge moment at the beginning talking about his hearing loss and how he would be the first hard of hearing winner ever.” Richard is in fourth at Gold Derby with 15/2 odds. Kevin says, “Strangely enough something is calling me to Erika now. She can sneak by and have a great underdog story.”

