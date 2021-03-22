‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst (complete with Covid hair) announces start of 41st season: ‘Let’s do it!’

The 41st season of “Survivor” is finally happening. Deep breaths.

Host with the most Jeff Probst (complete with straggly Covid-19 hair) made the announcement on Twitter on March 22, 2021. In case you’ve been stranded on a deserted island this past year, “Survivor” was originally supposed to film this season in the summer of 2020, but plans changed when the coronavirus pandemic began flaring up across the globe. In the video below, watch as Probst announces the 41st season update.

I am thrilled to tell you all that @survivorcbs is going back into production and I will see you on the island for #Survivor 41! @CBS pic.twitter.com/RtQGVFoDDL — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) March 22, 2021

“Hey, ‘Survivor’ fans, I have some exciting news to share,” says the four-time Emmy-winning host. “‘Survivor’ is going back into production. Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot Season 41. We have all of our Covid protocauls in place so that everybody in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe, and of course our players will be safe. I gotta tell you: I can’t remember a time I’ve been this pumped to shoot ‘Survivor’ and I’ll tell you why. The past year has reminded me, and I hope it’s reminded you, that you gotta live your life like it’s one big, great adventure, and ‘Survivor’ fulfills that. So I am thrilled to say, I will see you on the island for ‘Survivor 41.’ Let’s do it!”

Weeks ago, Minister Faiyaz Koya of Fiji’s Ministry of Trade and Commerce officially cleared the way for CBS’s reality TV show to start filming in the country. He declared, “‘Survivor’ will be filming in Fiji with the crew expecting to arrive in the next few days. They have to stagger the way they actually come because most of the crew are sitting in different parts of the world but all done under the guidance of the Ministry of Health. We follow the necessary protocol to protect our own citizens.”

CBS’s current goal is to film the next two installments back-to-back. If this happens, you can expect to see the episodes air on television in Fall 2021 (for Season 41) and Spring 2022 (for Season 42). Stay tuned for specific airing info.

As we learned earlier this month, the large “Survivor” production crew and cast members had a staggered approach to flying to Fiji. As people arrived they began the quarantine process for the CDC-recommended time span of 14 days. The Season 42 cast will reportedly follow the same pattern in May.