‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst retires ‘Come on in, guys’ catchphrase — did he make the right decision? [POLL]

For more than two decades, “Come on in, guys!” has been a staple of “Survivor” every time Jeff Probst welcomes contestants into a challenge. But the host has shouted the catchphrase for the last time.

At the start of the two-hour premiere of “Survivor 41,” Probst asked the 18 all-new cast members for their guidance regarding his continued use of the phrase, which some people may find offensive and non-inclusive. “I love saying it, it’s part of the show, but I too want to be of the moment,” he admitted. The players at first agreed that it was okay to use and didn’t need to be retired. As a queer woman, Evvie Jagoda confirmed she didn’t feel excluded by the saying. However, when Ricard Foye got back to camp, he thought about it more and decided he needed to speak up.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 41’

On the third day, Probst welcomed the three tribes into their first immunity challenge with his trademark “Come on in, guys!” phrase, and then he asked Ricard how the vibe was at camp. That’s when Ricard expressed his feelings, stating, “I don’t agree that we should use the word ‘guys.'” Earlier in the episode, Ricard had talked about being married to a trans man who was pregnant with their second child.

Ricard continued, “I fully agree that we should change it, whether it just be dropping the ‘guys’ or changing it to something else. I just don’t really agree with it. The reality is, ‘Survivor’ has changed over the last 21 years. And those changes have allowed all of us — all of these Brown people, Black people, Asian people, so many queer people — to be here simultaneously.”

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

Probst smiled and proclaimed, “That’s a great point. And I gotta say, I love that you thought about it more. I love that you had the courage inside a million dollar game in which standing up any time is risky to bring it up again, because I’m with you. I want to change it. I’m glad that was the last time I will ever say it. And I’m realizing in this moment somebody right now is on social media saying, ‘Oh, he caved.’ It’s @jeffprobst at Twitter. I’ll probably never read it anyway.”

Do you agree with Jeff Probst’s decision to retire the “Come on in, guys!” catchphrase? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section. “Survivor 41” airs Wednesdays on CBS for the rest of the year — see the show schedule.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.