Psst! 5 secrets about ‘Survivor’ Season 41 you need to know right now

It’s official. “Survivor” Season 41 has wrapped production in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji and will air on CBS this fall in its normal Wednesday-at-8pm time slot. We know what you’re thinking: what took so long?! Because of the Coid-19 pandemic, the reality TV show could not travel abroad until production received the proper go-ahead from the Fiji government, which they got earlier this year. The cast and crew then had to endure quarantine procedures and safety protocols to make sure everything went off without a hitch. (See our detailed breakdown of how it all went down.) With only three months to go until Jeff Probst and his dimples return to our television screens, it’s time to fill you in on five major secrets we’ve uncovered about the new season. Grab some grub worms and read on for all the juicy details.

1. It’s short

Every season of “Survivor” has taken place over the course 39 days, except for “The Australian Outback” which lasted 42 days. Well, get ready for the shortest cycle ever, as Season 41 ended after only 26 days, per Inside Survivor. Why so short? It’s possible that since the contestants had to quarantine for two weeks in Fiji prior to the start of the game, producers didn’t want to keep them away from their families for such an elongated period of time. Because of the quicker filming schedule, it’s likely that trips to tribal council will happen every two days now instead of every three days.

2. It’s called “Survivor 41”

For the first time ever, this season’s official title will not have a subtitle and will simply be known by its number. (See the official logo above.) It’s likely this trend will even continue next year for “Survivor 42,” and so on. Purists will say that Season 1 didn’t have a subtitle either as it was simply called “Survivor” at the time, but it’s since been retroactively renamed as “Survivor: Borneo.”

3. It’s theme-less

It’s looking more and more likely that there won’t be a special theme this year, i.e. “Blood vs. Water” or “Edge of Extinction.” Fans have grown accustomed to all kinds of twisty themes over the past two decades, but Season 41 could essentially be a sort of “back-to-basics” season. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? The jury’s still out.

4. It’s dangerous

In May, Probst revealed on social media that the 41st installment will have a “fast pace” and be “super dangerous.” (Hmm, does that mean we might see some more castaways being medically evacuated?) The longtime host also added that it will be “very difficult to win” and “absolutely entertaining to watch.” Game on!

5. It’s diverse

Much has been made about CBS’s 50% diversity mandate and we’ll finally see what it looks like in action when the season premieres in the fall. Early unconfirmed leaks suggest this could be an even more diverse cast than 2006’s “Survivor: Cook Islands,” which infamously separated the players into four ethnic groups: Blacks, Whites, Hispanics and Asians. CBS will officially announce the “Survivor 41” cast in the coming months.