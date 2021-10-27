‘Survivor’ viewers think the Shot in the Dark advantage is ‘too much risk, not enough reward’ [POLL RESULTS]

Based on our recent poll results, “Survivor” viewers think the new Shot in the Dark advantage is a bust. “It’s too much risk, not enough reward,” voted a leading 44% of respondents. To compare, only 33% said they liked the twist and that “It will be used when a player is ready to use it.” The remaining 23% were non-committal and needed more time to see how things play out. Do you agree or disagree with those poll results? Sound off down in the comments section.

So far this season, six castaways have gone home with their Shot in the Dark dice still in their pockets: Eric Abraham, Sara Wilson, David Voce, Brad Reese, JD Robinson and Genie Chen. Had they felt in danger, they would have played their dice for a one-in-six chance of staying in the game. If they pulled the “safe” parchment from the urn, all votes cast against them wouldn’t have counted and the person with the next-highest number of votes would have been booted instead. (Think of each die like one-sixth of an immunity idol.)

What we’ve learned from these first six eliminations is that the threat of the Shot in the Dark is forcing players more than ever to blindside their desired opponents. Why? Because if they spill the beans before tribal council and let someone know they’re in danger, that person will obviously roll their die for a chance of staying in the game. Loose lips sink ships, which is why “Survivor 41” may go down as the “season of the blindside.”

In the event more than one person utilizes the Shot in the Dark twist at the same tribal council, executive producer Matt Van Wagenen has explained that the one-in-six odds of drawing the “safe” parchment will remain the same for each castaway, regardless of who “rolled” first. That suggests we could see multiple contestants being saved in the same episode from this unique twist.

There are so many advantages floating around during “Survivor 41” that it’s sometimes hard to keep track of them all. Of the remaining 12 players, each of them received a Shot in the Dark die in the first episode. In addition, Xander Hastings of Yase, Naseer Muttalif of Luvu and Shantel “Shan” Smith of Ua all possess hidden immunity idols that were activated in the fifth episode. Xander, Shan and Deshawn Radden have extra votes. And Liana Wallace has an “advantage steal” that allows her to take someone’s idol or advantage.

