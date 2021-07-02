‘Sylvie’s Love’: Will Amazon make history by winning first Emmy for Best TV Movie?

If Gold Derby’s predictions are true that “Sylvie’s Love” will win the Emmy for Best TV Movie, it would be a first for Amazon Prime Video. Previously the streamer contended once in this category for “King Lear” (2019), losing to Netflix’s “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.” The new telefilm stars Tessa Thompson as Sylvie, a 1950s record store worker who has dreams of becoming a television producer. She soon falls in love with Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) and they begin a years-long, on-again/off-again relationship.

Director/producer Eugene Ashe also wrote the film that originally had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. That’s where Amazon acquired distribution rights, eventually releasing in on December 23, just in time for the holidays. At the Critics Choice Awards, “Sylvie’s Love” was nominated for Best TV Movie and Thompson for Best Actress. It also won the Image Award for Ashe for Best Director.

We chatted last winter with costume designer Phoenix Mellow, who said that the opening shot of Sylvie wearing an eye-poppingly blue dress in 1960s New York was the “director’s obsession.” She revealed that Ashe “talked about this the moment that we met about the project, and also reading the script you know that the way that it’s written just has that ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ moment, where you’re just waiting to see the hero.”

As the film progresses, Sylvie succeeds in her career by living her dreams of working in television production. Her wardrobe understandably gets more sophisticated, confirmed Mellow. “I definitely wanted to show the progression of Sylvie’s costumes and the changing time in her life, like have a very distinct 1957 look and then have her 1962-63 look to be much more sophisticated and professional.” The designed added, “She’s now a mother, she’s a working woman. She still has all the same strengths that she did in the 50s when they were first falling in love, but at this time in her life she really knows herself.”

“Sylvie’s Love” leads our odds with 22 of our 27 Emmy Experts predicting it to win: Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Michael Schneider (Variety), Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby), Clayton Davis (Variety), Ed Martin (Media Village), Lynn Elber (Associated Press), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine), Matthew Jacobs (unaffiliated) and Eric Deggans (NPR).

As for the other Emmy Experts, four of them predict a victory for HBO’s “Oslo,” a retelling of the secret negotiation of the Oslo Accords. They are: Tim Gray (Variety), Ken Tucker (Yahoo), Peter Travers (ABC) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire).

And the last Emmy Expert — Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly) — forecasts that “Uncle Frank” will prevail. This Amazon dramedy from multi-hyphenate Alan Ball stars Paul Bettany as a gay man who confronts his past while on a road trip.

