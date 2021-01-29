Symone predicted to win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13, but who’s in second place?

Based on overwhelming Gold Derby predictions, the contestant most likely to win Season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is Symone. Right now this 25-year-old Los Angeles resident tops all of the other queens on Gold Derby’s winner’s chart, and really, is anyone surprised? She’s won two out of two maxi challenges so far, plus she sent Tamisha Iman to the Pork Chop lounge in the first episode. In other words, Symone has a perfect track record as we head into Friday’s fifth episode.

Symone currently leads our racetrack odds at 12/5, followed by Gottmik in second place at 37/10 odds. Gottmik is a 23-year-old queen from Los Angeles who has yet to win a main challenge, though she did join the “winner’s lounge” in the season premiere after succeeding at her initial lip sync against Utica Queen. Besides Symone and Gottmik, the other self-described A-team members were Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux and Tina Burner.

Last week the Pork Chop losers and the lip sync champions came together for the first time as they competed in an acting challenge for the fabled RuPaulmark Channel. The 13 ladies were split up into three groups as they starred in their own faux holiday films: Misery Love’s Company, God Loves Flags and April Fool’s Rush In. Co-judge Ross Matthews got in on the fun by directing the baker’s dozen queens in their movies.

Some of the queens excelled at the acting challenge, while others faltered big time. We were rooting for them! In the end, RuPaul Charles declared the worst queens to be Kahmora Hall (who was eliminated), Denali and LaLa Ri. The three best competitors of the week were Symone (who won), Kandy Muse and Rosé.

Per our predictions, the queens most likely to be eliminated during the upcoming fifth episode are Joey Jay (23/50 odds), Lala Ri (5/1 odds) and Elliott with 2 Ts (9/1 odds). Do you agree or disagree with those predictions? There’s still time to make your own picks before Friday’s episode airs on VH1.

