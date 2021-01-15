Symone far out front to win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13, per early predictions

“Symone, you’re a winner, baby.” That’s what an overwhelming number of people think will be heard in the Season 13 finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” according to early predictions. Right now this 25-year-old Los Angeles resident tops all of the other queens on Gold Derby’s winner’s chart, thanks no doubt to her maxi challenge triumph during last week’s second episode. Symone and Olivia Lux were declared the top two of the week, but Symone secured her victory by winning the lip sync challenge to Dua Lipa‘s “Break My Heart.” Yes, that means Symone is the only queen this season to win two lip syncs … so far.

Symone currently leads our racetrack odds at 13/5, followed by Gottmik in second place (17/5 odds), Kandy Muse in third place (11/2 odds), Tina Burner in fourth place (8/1 odds) and Olivia Lux in fifth place (9/1 odds). Do you agree with your fellow “Drag Race” fans that one of these five contestants will ultimately be named the winner by host RuPaul Charles? Sound off down in the comments section.

On the other side of the spectrum, the queens most likely to be eliminated during the upcoming third episode are Elliott with 2 Ts (5/1 odds), Joey Jay (11/1 odds), Kahmora Hall (16/1 odds) and Utica Queen (40/1 odds). However, the “No One” option currently leads our elimination chart, as Ru has yet to send anyone home during this Covid-safe edition of VH1’s reality TV show.

In Friday’s episode, Symone calls her victory “amazing,” saying it was “one of the the things I came here to do.” She adds, “If nothing else happens, that’s all I needed. I could die happy.” Watch Act 1 below.

Symone’s group will be taking somewhat of a break from the competition this week, as that’s when the Pork Chop queens will get their time in the spotlight. Remember, these contestants were all sent to the loser’s lounge in the season premiere after failing at their initial lip sync battles. They voted out Elliott last week, who joined up with Symone’s winner’s group. The remaining six Pork Chops are now on deck to show us what they’ve got: Joey Jay, Denali, Tamisha Iman, Utica Queen, Rosé and Kahmora Hall.

“This is like ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Tornado,'” Tina Burner jokes in the third episode after returning to the workroom following another non-elimination. “There’s a cow flying by. Here comes a fence. Twister! Like, what next?” Find out when Season 13, Episode 3 airs Friday, January 15 on VH1.

