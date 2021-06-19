Is Tamara Braun (‘Days of Our Lives’) about to become the most awarded supporting actress in Daytime Emmy history?

The Daytime Emmys aren’t shy about giving out multiple awards — just ask eight-time Best Actor winner Anthony Geary (“General Hospital“) or six-time Best Actress champ Erika Slezak (“One Life to Live”). But Best Supporting Actress has been an anomaly: no one has ever won it more than twice, and for a long time even that was rare. However, this year Tamara Braun (“Days of Our Lives”) could break from the pack by becoming the first ever to win this category three times.

To date only five actresses have won this award twice: Julia Barr (both for “All My Children”), Nancy Lee Grahn (one for “Santa Barbara,” one for “GH”), Amelia Heinle (both for “The Young and the Restless”), Gina Tognoni (both for “Guiding Light”), and Braun, who prevailed for the first time for “Days” in 2009 and then won for “GH” just last year.

Braun’s first victory for “Days” was as villainous mob heiress Ava Vitali. Her “GH” win was as a more sympathetic character, Dr. Kim Nero, who had a year of heartbreak that led to her departure from the show the year she won for: her teenage son Oscar died, and his father Drew was presumed dead. Then Drew’s memories were implanted in Franco — it’s a long story. After her “GH” exit she returned to “Days” as Ava Vitali in November 2020, which is especially impressive because it means she’s currently nominated for less than two months of eligible material.

But we think she’ll win again. Based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, she gets leading odds of 10/3, followed closely by first-time nominee Courtney Hope (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) with 19/5 odds. Do you agree with our consensus that Braun will make history with a third Emmy win? Since nominees and winners were decided in a single round by panels viewing and rating the submitted performances, these awards are often wide open.

