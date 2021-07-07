Emmy bookend for Tatiana Maslany for her scene-stealing performance in ‘Perry Mason’?

Most audiences know Tatiana Maslany as the investigative clone Sarah Manning, one of 14 characters she portrayed on BBC America’s acclaimed science-fiction series “Orphan Black.” Maslany’s multiple characterizations, which at times found the actress playing five different characters in the same shot (a feat likely unmatched in awards history), brought her the 2016 Best Drama Actress Emmy, one of three nominations she earned over the show’s five-season run.

Maslany has now returned to series television, although this time in a supporting role, in the premiere season of HBO’s “Perry Mason.” In this reboot of the classic series starring Emmy winner Matthew Rhys as the title character, she plays the charismatic evangelist Sister Alice McKeegan. She enthralls her enthusiastic followers in 1930s Los Angeles with her own blend of scripture and old-fashioned razzle-dazzle, all orchestrated by her manager mother (Lili Taylor). But when Sister Alice finds herself enmeshed in Mason’s investigation involving the kidnapping and murder of a one year-old child, Alice’s shocking reaction to her plight puts the future of her ministry seriously in doubt.

By now, the character of the scam evangelist has become a bit of a tired cliché in popular media, but Maslany takes Sister Alice in an entirely unexpected direction, bringing a subtle and surprising ambiguity to Sister Alice. While her mother is busy working the money machine behind the scenes, Maslany suggests that Alice really believes what she’s preaching, no matter how outrageous it may sound to disbelieving ears. And, despite her dazzling stage presence — in a sea of drab suits and Homburg hats in her audiences, Maslany gleams in a bright white gown, a symbol of divine purity fighting against a decadent world — her Sister Alice is actually an insecure young woman who finds herself trapped by a character of her own making.

Critics took note of Maslany’s work in “Perry Mason,” with Gwen Ihnat of AV Club calling her performance both “excellent” and “luminous,” while Sean Collins of The New York Times observes that Maslany’s work is “fascinating to watch” and Joel Golby of The Guardian raves that “Maslany steals every scene she’s in.”

If the roles on these two series prove anything, they indicate that Tatiana Maslany is not afraid to take on characters with complex dimensions to them. Although Maslany’s Sister Alice will not be returning for Season 2, her performance has already set a high bar for the new cast to meet. Will Maslany’s daring work earn her an Emmy nomination for her second series in a row?

